Parish supervisor seeks legal remedy to voucher dispute with town clerk

PARISH - The ongoing dispute between Parish town supervisor Mary Ann Phillips and the Parish town clerk Kelly Reader over who does what with the town’s vouchers did not get any closer to resolution at Dec. 19’s Parish town board meeting.
“It wasn’t even on the agenda,” said town Supervisor Phillips. “Legal counsel (Robert Genant) is at this point looking at doing something first before we get back into it. He asked me just to leave it off the agenda, so, I did. It’s not done. It’s not taken care of. I’m waiting for him to get back to me with what his recommendation is or what he’s going to suggest to be done. And then we’ll move forward from there.”
By Jan. 8, this was the situation:
“Legal counsel (Robert Genant) was going to take the time to talk to her (Town Clerk Kelly Reader),” Phillips said. “He said he had a good rapport with her and asked me what I wanted, what I needed, and I told him, and he said he was going to talk to her about it. As of today, I called him today, he has not talked to her yet, and I gave him ‘til the meeting of Jan. 16, ‘cause if they’re (the vouchers) not done correctly, then I’m moving forward as town supervisor, by whatever process I have to follow. I’m hoping Bob (Genant) can talk her into doing what needs to be done. But, if it’s not, I’m not going through another two years like this with her undermining me and her putting her stuff in versus what should be in there.”
By “her stuff,” Phillips is referring to the numbers attached to the vouchers that are presented to the board. Phillips has her opinion on the proper numbering procedure, backed up the state comptroller, and Reader has her opinion according to Parish town law. Therein lies the dispute and the quandary for Robert Genant.
In his defense, Genant is not a municipal lawyer. As Phillips said, “He doesn’t know municipal law. So, every time we ask him something, if he doesn’t know the answer, which nine out of 10 times he doesn’t, he has to get back to us and look it up and let us know what his interpretation is. Sometimes his interpretation is right on the money, sometimes it’s not. You get two lawyers in the same room and ask them to talk about the same thing, they’ll either agree, or one won’t talk down the other. It’s just like doctors. If you’re a doctor, and I’m a doctor, and you call it pneumonia, and I say bronchitis, neither one of us is going to back down, but neither one of us is going to say the other one’s wrong.”
“The legal counsel at this point has said that the only way we can do it is a Section 36,” said Phillips, “and I’ve been told that would cost the town a lot of money and a lot of time and possibly a lot of appeals. And if I live long enough, they might figure out something that needs to be done differently, but, otherwise, it’s just going to be investing a lot of money and time. It’s not going to be worth it. So, I’ve got to look at this in a different perspective. I’m trying again, but I need some more legal advice before I do anything on this.”
Section 36 of NY Consolidated Law provides for the removal of a town officer by the court, stating, “Any town officer, except a justice of the peace, may be removed from office by the supreme court for any misconduct, maladministration, malfeasance or malversation in office.”
“The fact that they said that this would be way too expensive, it just made me sick,” said Phillips. “I feel like I can’t do anything, and yet, that should not be the case, not just because of my scenario, but if a town has a problem with another elected official, there ought to be some recourse besides this Section 36 that would cost an arm and a leg. It’s no wonder that towns don’t do much about situations, because they can’t. If they did, they’d be spending a lot of money, and the only people getting rich are the lawyers, and you still might not get the solution you’re looking for.”
Back in October or November, Phillips recounted, “she (Reader) flat refused in public session, right there in front of God and everybody, that she wasn’t going to do it, even though the board voted for her to follow the process that I had put in place. She point blank said she wasn’t going to do it. So, she hasn’t, and the board hasn’t done anything since, and again, the board changed. This is a new town board, and I don’t believe they will require her to do anything that I ask her to do. So, I’m still working on it. I have not given up. I still think there’s got to be a way to get this straight.”
According to Phillips, it’ll be at least a month before she has all the advice she’ll need to proceed.
“Right now, I’m still talking to other legal counsels as well as ours, and will make the move from there. I’m looking for some other way of getting something done. So far, I haven’t got anything. But I’m working on it.”
