Parish to kick off holiday season Dec. 8

PARISH - Parish is planning its annual Christmas celebration from 2-4 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Village Gym in the village.
The events will include holiday theme games and Christmas crafts for the children. Santa will be on hand to visit with the children and the annual reading of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” also will be a highlight.
There will be refreshments consisting of chili, pizza, doughnut holes, carrot sticks, juice, cocoa and coffee.
The event will end with caroling and the tree lighting at Veterans Memorial Park next to the Methodist Church at about 4:30 p.m.
The event is free, but organizers are asking everyone to bring a non-perishable food item for donation to the school backpack program.
The holiday event is put on by the Parish Community Affairs Committee and the Friends of Parish Parks. Refreshments are served due to contributions from local businesses.
