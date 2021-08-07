OSWEGO COUNTY – As the COVID Delta variant works its way through the United States, this county is seeing a rise in COVID cases. So far no new deaths have been reported, but just this past week 52 people within the county were infected compared to just 10 the week before.
Here is a breakdown of the percentage of people completely vaccinated in 15 towns or villages and two cities within Oswego County, according to a New York state database as of July 29.
Following that, two town supervisors comment on these statistics.
Minetto leads the way by far in completely (two-shot) vaccinated residents with 82.5%.
Next is Pennellville with 55.5%.
Third best is Phoenix with 51.8%.
Fourth is Sandy Creek at 50.6%.
Cleveland ranks fifth with 49.1%.
The city of Oswego, including the town of Oswego, Scriba, and parts of Volney ranks sixth with 48.7% of its residents totally vaccinated.
Seventh is Central Square with 48.0%.
Constantia ranks eighth with 47.8%.
Fulton, including Palermo and parts of Volney, comes in ninth with 47.4%.
Mexico ranks 10th with 46.6%.
Hastings at 46.4% ranks 11th.
Hannibal at 44.9% ranks 12th.
With 44.8% totally vaccinated, Pulaski ranks 13th.
Redfield comes in tied with Pulaski for 13th also with 44.8%.
Parish ranks 14th with 43.1%.
Williamstown finished near the bottom at 15th with 38.8%.
And Altmar takes last place in the county with 33.8% totally vaccinated residents.
It is noteworthy that the bottom three, Altmar, Parish, and Williamstown comprise one school district, APW.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced July 26 that Parish would receive state funds to help improve its vaccination situation.
“There’s no logical theory that anyone can advance now that says it’s more logical not to take the vaccine than to take the vaccine,” Cuomo said in announcing the state funding. “There’s no logic to that argument. Well, we don’t know the long-term consequences of the vaccine. We don’t know what’s going to happen a year or two or three or four down the road. Yeah. But you don’t know what’s going to happen on the long-term consequences of COVID either, do you? And you know that there’s information about what they call long haul syndrome. People who get COVID and they don’t just get better in two weeks to three weeks to four weeks. And they have lingering symptoms and nobody can tell you that COVID in two years, in three years and four years inside the body, isn’t going to come back as something else, right?
“Once that virus is in your body, it’s there and it can have other manifestation in years to come. Nobody can tell you today what it means to have COVID in two years, five years. So, yes, we don’t know the long-term consequences of the vaccine, but we don’t know the long-term consequences of COVID either. And I would rather take my chances with the long-term consequences of the vaccine than with the long-term consequences of COVID.
“And then some people are just in denial. Oh, this is going to come, and this is going to go and there’s no real problem. This is all the media and a political creation. Denial does not work as a strategy. Denial does not work in life. If you deny a problem, you are never going to solve it. If you deny that you have an issue, whatever it is, you’re never going to solve it. And you’ll be condemned to living with it.
“Some states took the course of denial. Some political theories to this course of denial, it’s not a problem. We’re just going to live our lives. We’re not going to succumb to COVID. We’re just going to go out there and live our lives. Florida now has the highest number of cases of COVID and it’s growing, right? Why? Because denial doesn’t work. We know that for a fact.
“What do we do?” Cuomo asked. “Get smart. Target the communities that have high COVID spread and a low vaccination rate. Be smart. We have the data. We’re looking for 25 percent of the population that has been unvaccinated. Target that population and target areas where you’re seeing COVID spread, and you know you have a low vaccination rate. We have ZIP codes across the state - 117 zip codes. Only about 6.7 percent of the state has new positive cases above the average and the vaccination rate below the state average. So we’re focusing on those 117 zip codes. In New York City, Bronx, Staten Island, Brooklyn. Tends to be communities of color, tends to be poorer communities, tends to be communities with less access to healthcare. And over 61 percent of those ZIP codes in the state are in New York City, which is not surprising because New York city has the larger population. You go to Long Island, 21 zip codes, 18 percent. And that’s where the 25 percent of the population lives. That’s where COVID spreading. That’s where the vaccination rate is low. That, my friends, is what we have to target. We know where this is happening and where this is.
“Other parts of the state it’s in the mid-Hudson, it’s all over the state, but we know exactly where it is by ZIP code. And it is Capital Region and Central New York and mid-Hudson. It is the Mohawk Valley. It is the North Country, It is the Southern Tier. It’s everywhere, but it’s targeted and it’s focused. We have communicated this message every way possible. You turn on the TV, you see everyone saying the same thing. President Biden says you have to get a vaccine. Every doctor you ever could name has said get a vaccine.”
Parish Supervisor Mary Ann Phillips was rather surprised to hear the town was getting state funding. As of Aug. 2, she said, “I don’t know where the money is. If he gave it to me, I don’t have it. If he gave it to us and he’s (Gov. Andrew Cuomo) saying he did, I guess somebody better be showing me the check.”
Parish did, however, receive ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) federal money, a form of COVID aid, announced in late July, part of which was to be distributed by the governors of each state. Parish got $102,657.49.
“I’ll get another check for that next year. The money that we qualified for was divided in half. You get half of it in 2021 and the balance in 2022.”
As far as Parish’s low vaccination percentages are concerned, Phillips said of her town’s residents, “I think they’re afraid to trust that the vaccination is going to be any good, especially for the older generation. So that might be why they’re hesitating to get the shot.
“If somebody doesn’t take a stand and say everybody has to have this,” she said, “you’re going to find there’s going to be some that are going to say, ‘No. I’m not doing it. You can’t tell me what to do, and I’m not going to do it.’ I hope everybody gets vaccinated so that we can get a handle on this new one that’s coming out. But I can’t say everybody’s going to. Some have misinformation. Unless somebody says we all have to do it…”
Parish does have a health center, and Mexico is only eight miles away.
“It’s not like they have to travel to Oswego or Fulton to get it,” Phillips said. “That’s not true. It is available. I don’t think it’s a problem getting to the places. It’s available at the health center right here in Parish. I guess you can’t use the excuse that it’s too far or that you don’t have the time or the ability to get there.
“I think some of them, definitely, are afraid because it hasn’t been developed for that long to say it’s been tested and it’s okay. When you jump into stuff like this as quick as they have, people are going to be hesitant. Unless the governor or the president says everybody’s got to have it, I don’t think it’s going to happen. If we don’t do it, I don’t see how it’s going to help curtail it coming back. I hope it’ll help if you’ve had the shot, but who knows? It was done so fast. I think people are just afraid that if they get it, it’s going to go the other way on them versus helping them.”
On the other side of this vaccination coin, Minetto Town Supervisor Jim Familo was thrilled with his town’s results.
“First of all,” Familo said, “I think it’s absolutely wonderful that so many of our residents have been vaccinated, and I think it points to the fact that they recognize the importance of the vaccination, and I think a tremendous amount of credit has to go to our County Health Dept. because they have worked very hard to get the word out repeatedly and running the clinics. We all know this is not something we’ve ever encountered before, and I know when I went through the vaccination process that the clinics were just so well-run. I kind of think that’s where the majority of the credit is deserved is the Health Dept. for all that they’ve been doing and continue to do.
“We did not have clinics in Minetto, but being located between the cities of Oswego and Fulton, the clinics for our area were very close by. When I went, it was to G. Ray Bodley in Fulton.”
Asked if there was something different about Minetto residents that could explain the 27% gap between their ranking and second-place Pennellville’s, Familo was rather at a loss.
“I’m not aware of our demographic being that much different than the other municipalities in the area,” he said. “We have young families. We have middle-aged and we have seniors.”
Their population is around 2,250.
Nevertheless, Familo is encouraged by Minetto’s ranking and hopeful for his residents’ futures.
“What we went through the first time,” he said, “who wants to relive that?”
