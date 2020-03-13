Parish Town Clerk, Kelly Reader, looking to move forward and do her job

PARISH – One of the great dangers of war is what’s euphemistically called ‘collateral damage,’ the unintended harm to those who just happen to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. The people of Parish, their elected officials, and their town attorney may very well be the collateral damage of a political war over numbers that has dragged on now for months between the Parish town supervisor and the Parish town clerk.
Town Supervisor Mary Ann Phillips believes the town’s vouchers, that is, the bills the town must pay, are to be numbered according to a system she believes is correct according to the state comptroller, while Town Clerk Kelly Reader assigns numbers to those bills according to a system she has followed for years and believes to be correct according to town law and the town board’s budget.
Two weeks ago, Town Supervisor Mary Ann Phillips made it clear she is looking to have Town Clerk Kelly Reader removed from office.
But, she said, “I’ve been told that would cost the town a lot of money and a lot of time and possibly a lot of appeals. It’s just going to be investing a lot of money and time. It’s not going to be worth it. So, I’ve got to look at this in a different perspective. I’m trying again, but I need some more legal advice before I do anything on this.
“I’m hoping (Town Attorney) Bob (Genant) can talk her (Kelly Reader) into doing what needs to be done,” Phillips said. “But, if not, I’m not going through another two years like this with her undermining me and her putting her stuff in versus what should be in there.
“Right now, I’m still talking to other legal counsels as well as ours,” Phillips said, “and will make the move from there. I’m looking for some other way of getting something done. So far, I haven’t got anything. But I’m working on it. I have not given up. I still think there’s got to be a way to get this straight.”
For Kelly Reader, getting it straight means agreeing to disagree, moving forward, and focusing on more important issues.
“We shouldn’t be focusing on this,” she said in a recent interview. “We should be focusing on things that are going to move us forward as a community. This is ridiculous.
“It takes away from other things that are more important, in my opinion. It takes too much time. There are tons more important things that need to be looked into and addressed than what we’re doing. We need to move the town forward. We don’t need to go backward over petty squabbles. And that’s what it is, it’s petty. It’s nothing that, in my opinion, is important. Everybody’s got a job to do, and they need to do it.
“Personally, I think it’s a personal vendetta. I really do. That’s my personal opinion. She ran against me twice. I mean, nobody likes to lose. I wouldn’t like to lose either. Someday I may lose. I don’t know. But, at the end of the day, we’re all supposed to be there for the same reason, and It’s not to control each other. It’s to work together for the good of the community.
“I’ve never heard of anybody being removed from their job for doing their job. It’s just a matter of opinion, and I don’t have anyone else having a problem with me. Or any of the other officials. We all seem to get along, work together. We just enjoy working there. It’s not a bad place to work. This is the beginning of my 29th year. I’ve always enjoyed my job and helping people. That’s the nature of the game, to serve the public. All of us are there to serve the public, not inner bickering and fighting. That doesn’t get anybody anywhere.
“You know, I could certainly sit here and waste your time telling you all these negative things about her, but I don’t really want to shed our town in that type of light. I think we should move forward and be positive. I mean, obviously, it’s a difference of opinion. I’ve been there a long time. I think I’ve earned the people’s respect. I think I’ve done a good job for the community, and I would like us to be thought of as a place that somebody would want to come and live. I mean, obviously, things of that nature, in a newspaper, on the front page, doesn’t make people feel real warm and fuzzy about coming to our community. You can have a difference of opinion and not be nasty and vengeful. That’s how I look at it. It’s not beneficial for anybody. It’s certainly not beneficial for our town or the people that reside there or anybody.
“I think I could get along with her (Mary Ann Phillips). I think that everyone has jobs to do, and they need to be allowed to do their jobs. I’ve served with two other supervisors prior to this supervisor, and there were never any issues. I seem, for some reason, to be the center of the attack, but, I’m not the only one that has bumped heads. If everyone just does their job, and is allowed to do their job, and respect each other, I think that things could be good for everyone. Sure, everybody likes their own way, but sometimes you’ve got to agree to disagree and just move on. You don’t have to keep beating a dead horse.”
Reader then turned her attention to the defense of one who’s suffered that ‘collateral damage’ of this dispute, Town Attorney Robert Genant.
Two weeks ago, Phillips said of him, “He doesn’t know municipal law. So, every time we ask him something, if he doesn’t know the answer, which nine out of 10 times he doesn’t, he has to get back to us and look it up and let us know what his interpretation is. Sometimes his interpretation is right on the money, sometimes it’s not.”
“Our town attorney’s been our attorney since 1979,” said Reader. “He cares about our community. Obviously, nobody’s in these positions for the money. That’s not a factor here. But he shouldn’t be disrespected. He’s got a law degree, and we should respect that.
“Bob (Genant) represents the town, not just one person. He tries to move the town forward. He tries to research the law to the best of his ability. Now, is he always going to know everything off the top of his head? I don’t think anybody ever knows anything off the top of their head.”
And then Reader spoke in her own defense. Numerous town clerks throughout this county are dealing with vouchers just as Reader does.
“I can’t believe that all the town clerks in the county are doing things wrong,” she said. “We can’t all be doing it wrong. Years ago, when I first started, we would have periodic audits from the state, and never once was I written up. Never once was I told I was doing something wrong.
“If you’re going to try to remove somebody from office, it should be for something warranted.”
She then went on to describe her voucher process.
“This is what I do,” Reader said, “and this is exactly what I do. When someone turns a bill in to me, regardless who it is, regardless if I think it should be paid, not paid, it’s not my call. I put it on a list, put it on an abstract, and it’s called ‘an unaudited abstract.’ I have to present it to the entire board. The entire board reviews it. Now, if the supervisor feels that something should not be paid, or it’s wrong for some reason, then she can explain that to the town board, and the town board has the right, as a whole, to vote on it, audit it, accept it, whatnot. Once they approve the bills, or edit them, or whatever they choose to do, the next day, I print out what is called ‘an audited abstract.’ I sign it, I give it to the supervisor for her to pay the bills. It’s as easy as that. I’m a record management officer. That’s what I have to do. I can’t choose what gets paid and what doesn’t get paid.
“The whole thing is, she wants to break it down finer than it needs to be, and the board has said she can do that upstairs internally if she chooses to. That’s entirely up to her. I would never tell her she can’t do that or shouldn’t do that. That’s up to her. That’s certainly her prerogative. But, I’m coding things exactly how they are in our budget that was adopted. The budget is a public document that anybody can have or anybody could get a copy of, and that’s what I’m following is the budget that was adopted by the board for 2020.
“Town law says the clerk has to prepare the abstract. That’s what the town law says. Now, if something is completely coded wrong and she brings it to my attention, I certainly can change it. I have no problem with that. Things can be changed. It’s not a problem. But I have to go by what the board had passed as a budget. If she chooses to be more in-depth with it, that’s entirely up to her. But that’s work they would do up in their office. It really doesn’t have too much to do with me.”
Reader disputes the claim that Phillips’ method has the state comptroller’s approval.
“She can believe whatever she chooses to. I can’t tell her what to believe and what not to believe. But I know that there have been workshops held, and the same thing has been said by the comptroller’s office that it shouldn’t be broken down like that. It’s not recommended. Again, whatever she chooses to do up in her office, that’s entirely up to her. That’s her department. I’m not going to tell her what to do in her department. It’s not my right. I just do things to the best of my ability by our budget that was adopted in 2020. And that’s that. The 2020 budget is not broken down like that.
“I spent the whole summer working with the comptroller, and pulling documents, and speaking with them on proper procedures ‘cause we all want to do things correctly. But sometimes, it’s a difference of opinion what is correct and what is practical.
“It is what it is,” she said. “I can’t change people’s mind. I can’t get in their heads and see why they feel or think the way they do. I can just go to work every day and do my job and serve the people to the best of my ability.”
Speaking with Kelly Reader, it’s obvious she loves her job, has loved it for years, but right now may be loving it a little less.
“There’s just more conflict. There’s always animosity, more conflict. I want to spend my time doing my work and serving the people,” she said. “That’s what I want to do. I don’t want to have to continue to look up laws to prove that that’s my job. It’s just relentless. But, if that’s what I have to do, that’s what I have to do. I don’t feel that it’s beneficial for anybody to continue this. I just want to do my job. That’s all I want to do. I don’t want to argue and fight with people. You’ve just got to take one day at a time and do the best you can. That’s all you can do.”
Reader senses the ‘collateral damage.’ She sees it at work. She feels it affecting the town.
“It’s upsetting to the community. It’s upsetting to co-workers. Nobody likes negativity. It’s not good. It’s not good for anybody,” she said.
And still, she looks to the future with a goal and a philosophy.
“Tomorrow’s a new day,” she concluded. “So, you have to think about tomorrow and moving forward and positive.”
