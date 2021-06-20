Parish town officials respond to supervisor’s remarks

PARISH – Three Parish officials contacted this paper over the past week objecting to comments made in the previous week’s paper by Parish Town Supervisor Mary Ann Phillips.
Town Clerk Kelly Reader, Highway Superintendent Craig Petit, and Town Councilor John Dunham all expressed serious concerns on a number of issues centering mostly on four main points: the town’s rather mysterious $215,000 debt, the confusion over who is actually paying off that debt, the contention over the proper coding of the town’s financial accounts, and the disagreeable atmosphere pervading town politics.
“Some of that stuff that she (Phillips) put in the paper is not factual. It is not factual,” Reader began. She has been the Parish town clerk for the past 30 years.
“I don’t like the fact that she says I’m not using these (accounting) codes correctly,” she said.
Reader claims Phillips insists on breaking down the categories that define what is included in any given accounting code too finely, down to the pencil.
“I talked to the Comptroller’s office, I talked to the (accounting software) vendor, and I’ve talked to other clerks throughout the county, and they said it is not necessary to do what she’s doing,” Reader said. “It’s not necessary to take it that far, so she can keep track of every pencil. It’s unbelievable.
“What she’s asking, it’s not recommended by the Comptroller’s office. They recommend to go by what’s in the accounting package. There’s an accounting book from the Comptroller’s office, and it shows you what (codes) to use.”
According to Town Councilor John Dunham, not only is there an accounting book from the Comptroller’s office offering guidance, the accounting software program itself determines what codes to use.
“When she (Phillips) says the clerk doesn’t know the right code numbers and all that, it’s all done by the clerk’s computer program for the numbers and everything else, which is approved by the state,” Dunham said. “You don’t split it down to how many sheets of paper and pencils and everything else and splitting it down to fine hairs. The state says no. You just do it a little. She (Phillips) went on saying the clerk doesn’t know what she’s doing. Bull crap. The clerk does know what she’s doing. It’s all in the program. The village treasurer can tell you the same thing.”
Reader said she and many department heads and town board members have attended numerous training sessions on the intricacies of town and village accounting methods.
“The Highway Superintendent and myself, when he first got in office, realized some of the coding wasn’t correct, and we went out to the (state) Comptroller’s office and sat down with (Associate Examiner) Laird Petrie and straightened out the accounts, not because we wanted a pat on the back, but because we wanted to get things straight. Not the supervisor. We did it.
“We had the state come in and audit us when Mary Ann (Phillips) was here, and they told me they were going to talk to her, that her ways were not necessary. Even the treasurer for the village said it’s not necessary. It’s not necessary to do what she’s doing.”
“I have been here a long, long time, and I have been through many, many, many audits. And they have never once told me I was doing something wrong. If they told me I was doing something wrong, I would correct it.
“I just don’t like people saying things about me that’s not true,” Reader said. “I’m not doing anything wrong. Half this stuff is petty. It’s just so petty. But, what do you do? Do you just sit there and let somebody run over you constantly? Or do you speak up for yourself? She wants her own way whether it’s right or wrong, indifferent, she wants her own way. And it doesn’t matter if it’s legal, not legal, doesn’t matter. It doesn’t matter.
“We were all elected or appointed to do our jobs, and we should be able to do our job without interference and constant nitpicking over stupid things that don’t even matter.
“She’s painting a picture of me that’s not correct. And if you call any of the other town clerks in the county, you’ll find they’re allowed to do their jobs without interference.
“I’m going to continue to serve the people like I have all these years, and if I’m doing something wrong, I want to correct it. But, I’m not going to be pushed and told to do things incorrectly.
“I hear about this situation (the contentious nature of Parish politics) all over the county, all over the county, and it’s not good. When you are supervisor, you’re supposed to put fires out. You’re not supposed to start them. Everyone else gets along.”
And that is Reader’s second main objection: the present tone of Parish politics.
“When you have all these personality problems, what’s going to happen?” Reader asked. “Nothing. People could agree to disagree, but you still have to respect people. That’s what the problem is. All of us are elected officials. We answer to the people. If they don’t like what we’re doing, they will vote us out. I’m not the board’s boss. I’m not the supervisor’s boss. And they’re not my boss, or the Highway Superintendent’s boss, or the Tax Collector’s. We all should be working together. But if it’s not one particular person’s way, it’s the highway. And if I did some of the things that I was directed to do, I would be breaking the law, and I’m not going to do that.
“You can’t go in and micro-manage everybody and everything. What you are as a supervisor is you’re one vote out of five people with some administrative duties. And everybody that works for the town of Parish is important, from the dog catcher to the supervisor. Regardless who the supervisor is, they need to try to get along with people. And sometimes, you’ve just got to sit back and listen, not interrupt, listen. And that is not done very much. The listening is not done. It’s interruptions, it’s belittling, it’s putting people down. How’s that beneficial for anybody?
And then there’s the mysterious $215,000 debt that even the state Comptroller’s office was unable to solve. It was never determined where the money came from or where it went. All that is certain is that it is missing and owed.
Phillips said she was told the debt was the Highway Department’s. Here is how she explained it in a recent interview:
“They can’t find what it was spent on or where it came from,” she said of the state Comptroller. “They can’t follow the trail. So, the highway superintendent told me we were taking the money from CHIPS (the state Consolidated Local Streets & Highway Improvement Program). He said, ‘You can’t take the money from CHIPS.’ I said, ‘All right. What are you saying? They took your money?’ He said, ‘Yes, they took my money and they put me in debt.’ This is what I’m being told that happened. And even the comptrollers looking through the books could not find where the money came from or where it went. Was it stolen? I don’t think so. But, could it have been? Probably ‘cause we never got any resolution to it. The board said they didn’t know about it. The comptrollers said it was over a period of five years that this thing went from a little to a lot. I’m paying it off the best we can. March of ’18, I had to pay that $215,000 debt plus the interest. It came out of CHIPS because my understanding was the debt was the highway department’s. So, we took the money out, and come May-June, I found we had no money to do any road repair. So, we decided then that we would borrow for the next five years, and in Nov. we budgeted bringing it down $45,000 (a year), and that was specifically to go to the loan. So, each year, the debt came down. The money all went to the highway department. So, they had the money to use for road construction. We’re now down to $100,000. We’re getting there. Maybe in max, two years, it’ll be paid off, but I’m hoping next year it’ll be paid off.”
Craig Petit has been the town’s highway superintendent for six years, for all of Phillips’ tenure as supervisor and more. He’s been with the highway department for 13 years. He says he never told Phillips the town was taking the CHIPS money.
“I never told her that came out of the CHIPS,” he said.
Petit says Phillips “crippled the Highway Department” in her first year by taking $215,000 from it to pay the debt.
And furthermore, he said, the $45,000 annual repayment of the loan the town then took out in order to give the Highway Department its $215,000 back is not coming out of the town’s general budget. It is coming out of the Highway Department’s. And so, they are, for all intents and purposes, paying off the mysterious missing $215,000 that no one, not even the state Comptroller, could say was in any way the Highway Department’s doing.
“That’s $45,000 right off the top of the highway budget every year,” Petit said. “So then the highway’s got to deal with still keeping trucks maintained, roads maintained and everyday stuff.
“They decided to borrow money for five years and pay this debt back,” Petit continued. “Well, she takes it out of the highway every year, $45,000. The debt’s getting paid off through the highway. That $215,000 gets paid off through the highway. It comes out of the highway’s budget. That $45,000 would really help the highway.”
Previous supervisors also borrowed money for town purposes. Petit said those were always repaid out of the general town budget.
“She (Phillips),” Petit said, “took it out of the Highway Department.”
Kelly Reader backed that up.
“It’s paid off through the Highway Department,” she said. “Yes. It all gets taken out of the highway.”
In fact, Reader does not believe the Highway Department had much of anything to do with the original $215,000 debt. She blames it on past boards’ refusal to raise taxes and their continual use of fund balance to pay for town expenses.
Reader said the past supervisor, Steve Stelmashuck, warned the board they could not keep using fund balance and not raise taxes.
“I knew we were always robbing Peter to pay Paul,” Reader said. “But between using the fund balance and not raising taxes, what’s the end result? It’s going to be a mess.
“I think it’s very unfair to throw all the blame on Steve Stelmashuck when he was handcuffed by the past boards,” she said. “He warned the board that if they keep taking money out of the fund balance, we’re going to be in trouble.”
The present board and town officials, Reader said, “do a pretty darn good job trying to keep costs down.”
