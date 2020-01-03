Parish voucher dispute update

PARISH – The ongoing dispute between the town supervisor and the town clerk over who does what with the town’s vouchers did not get any closer to resolution at Dec. 19’s town board meeting.
“It wasn’t even on the agenda,” said town Supervisor Mary Ann Phillips. “Legal counsel (Robert Genant) is at this point looking at doing something first before we get back into it. He asked me just to leave it off the agenda, so, I did. It’s not done. It’s not taken care of. I’m waiting for him to get back to me with what his recommendation is or what he’s going to suggest to be done. And then we’ll move forward from there.”
Calls to Genant for comment were not returned by press time.
