Parish vs. Mary Ann Phillips moved up to Oswego City Court

PARISH – The civil case brought by the town of Parish against former Supervisor Mary Ann Phillips has been moved from Small Claims Court in Oswego to Oswego City Court and now awaits further instruction from the judge, according to Phillip’s attorney Tim Fennell of Oswego.

Attorneys for both sides have been ordered to submit the required discovery (evidence each side has which must be exchanged with the other) and will then be notified of a date for any further hearing or trial, “if the matter doesn’t resolve itself before then,” Fennell said.

