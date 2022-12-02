Parish vs. Mary Ann Phillips moved up to Oswego City Court

PARISH – The civil case brought by the town of Parish against former Supervisor Mary Ann Phillips has been moved from Small Claims Court in Oswego to Oswego City Court and now awaits further instruction from the judge, according to Phillip’s attorney Tim Fennell of Oswego.
Attorneys for both sides have been ordered to submit the required discovery (evidence each side has which must be exchanged with the other) and will then be notified of a date for any further hearing or trial, “if the matter doesn’t resolve itself before then,” Fennell said.
“When the discovery is done,” he said, “the court will schedule a date for probably an appearance to schedule a trial.”
And so, there is a pause in the $2,000 lawsuit brought by the town against its former supervisor for seeing to it that all town employees were paid, including the town board, after the town bookkeeper/payroll clerk quit in protest of that same board’s vote to hire a comptroller in her place, a vote Phillips said then and there was illegal, and which has since been proven so. Boards of towns with a population under 40,000 cannot simply hire a comptroller. Only a public referendum can accomplish that.
Despite Phillips’ warning, the board insisted on voting to hire a comptroller anyway, and the bookkeeper/payroll clerk quit in protest, leaving no one to manage the town’s books or pay its employees.
“Once she the bookkeeper/payroll clerk resigned, somebody had to do the work,” Phillips said. “Well, there wasn’t anybody else that knew the bookkeeping. I knew some of it but not all of it. And the payroll, I knew all of that because I did that with the former bookkeeper/payroll clerk every other week. Nobody else could do it. So, I had to do it. I had to step up and do it. They (the board) didn’t care. They wanted me to hire a payroll company, and I said, ‘No way. We just paid, I think it was $2,000 to $4,000 for the payroll (computer software) program from Williamson Law.’ We brought it in-house so that we could do it in-house and not have to pay somebody else to do it. So, I had to pick up the ball and do it. Otherwise, nobody would’ve got paid.”
Phillips said she tried to hire a new bookkeeper, but no one would take the job.
“I put it out through the town supervisors of Oswego County in an email and it was advertised as well. Nobody was going to apply. I had one girl apply, and then she never came for the interview.”
Municipal accounting is a completely unique animal requiring special, specific knowledge. The bookkeeper/payroll clerk who quit was expert in that knowledge, having advanced degrees in it and experience in performing those duties in another town in Oswego County. For some reason the Parish town board, and they were willing to spend $40,000, according to their estimate, to hire an outside comptroller to handle the same duties the bookkeeper/payroll clerk, hired by Phillips, performed for less than half that amount.
With considerable advice from another town supervisor and his bookkeeper, along with help from Williamson Law, Phillips managed to keep the books in order and pay all employees, including the board, for six weeks before concluding she should be paid for this extra mountain of work. That pay was already in that year’s budget and would have been paid to the bookkeeper/payroll clerk had she not quit. And so, Phillips has said, she paid herself six week’s worth from that budgeted line before she heard from the Association of Towns that she needed the board’s permission to do so. She thereupon stopped paying herself, negotiated with the board and was turned down by them.
That six week’s worth of pay is the basis of the town’s civil lawsuit.
According to Phillips, “Kelly (Reader, town clerk) filed a complaint report, and she tried to to get the State Troopers to come to arrest me. So, they called me and asked me what it was about. I said, “It’s political, it’s personal. They hate me, and they’ll do anything they can to muddy up my name, so that in the future, if I want to run for anything, I can’t.”
Phillips said the State Troopers told Reader the Troopers don’t get involved in politics, and as far as they were concerned, there was no reason for them to pursue this.
“So now they went to Small Claims Court to try to get the money back,” Phillips said.
That small claim has now been elevated to a City Court case, and it remains to be seen what will come of that.
