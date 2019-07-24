Parish Water District 1 dies at July 18 town board meeting

Water District 1 in the town of Parish has died.
It was killed by a vote of the Parish town board July 18. The board needed to pass a bond resolution stating the cost of the water project is $9.2 million, which then allows the town to apply for grants to pay for the project and tells the state the town is serious about the project.
The town board needed a super majority for the measure to pass, which means four of the five board members had to approve. Voting in favor was Supervisor Mary Ann Phillips and town board members John Dunham and Doug Jordan.
Voting no were board members John Horning and Richard Horning. The Hornings are father and son.
The only way to resurrect the project — which was approved by voters in a 2 to 1 margin in November — is for someone living in District 1 to sue the town through an Article 78 proceeding, said Municipal Lawyer Rebekah Prosachik of the Prosachik Law Firm in Oswego.
In basic terms, an Article 78 means the residents would have to show that the town board did not perform its lawful duty in turning down the bond resolution.
The vote on the bond resolution was about halfway through the July 18 board agenda. A long discussion ensued, with lawyer Prosachik answering many questions from the audience and the board.
She told everyone that approving the bond resolution did not mean the town was going to spend any money right now. It also did not mean the town has to spend the entire $9.2 million on the project.
“It simply authorizing the project to be financed and paid for at $9.2 million,” she said. “It doesn’t mean you are going to spend anything now. It does mean you can spend up to that amount — you can’t spend more.”
The two Hornings were up in arms about the resolution and the water project.
Richard Horning said he didn’t think there were enough people on the water committee, which was made up of people from the town and village of Parish. The committee worked for about four years on the water project.
Mostly, the Hornings said they didn’t like the way information on the project changed midstream and residents didn’t have the correct information before they voted on forming the water district Nov. 13. Residents of District 1 approved forming the district 135 yes to 69 no.
“People come to me and say they want a revote because we didn’t have the right info,” John Horning said.
One piece of information that some say wasn’t relayed before the vote was that the town would have to spend some money up front on studies and engineering reports to submit to the state as part of the application for grants. That money, which has been estimated at about $60,000, would be reimbursed to the town with the grant money.
“That’s what the people are upset about,” John Horning said.
“I’m fed up with this whole thing,” Richard Horning said.
Prosachik said the town cannot hold a revote for District 1. If the town wants to continue to try bringing public water to Parish, it would have to put together another water district without the same boundaries as District 1 and also start from scratch doing surveys, studies and engineering reports.
The village and town of Parish applied for the state Water Infrastructure Improvement Act grant last year to help pay most of the $9.2 million price tag for the District 1 water project. The project would bring Onondaga County Water Authority public water from the end of the town of Hastings water line on U.S. 11 into the village and part of the town of Parish.
Included in Parish’s District 1 were the following streets: Route 11, Route 69A, Ward Drive, Dean Drive, Woodview Drive, Dill Pickle Alley, Montgomery Street, Union Street, Church Street, County Route 38, Route 69, Mill Street, Beley Drive, Tannery Hill, Edgewood Road, Carlton Drive, County Route 26, Edick Pond Drive, Smokey Hollow Road, Bidwell Road, Kipp Road, Searles Road, Canfield Road, County Route 22 and Sparhawk Road.
When the July 18 board vote was concluded, many of the meeting attendees got up and marched out in disgust. One yelled “this is a fine example of Parish government.”
Kevin Dwyer, a member of the Parish Fire Department, said as wells dry up and water in Parish becomes scarce, the department will have a harder time fighting fires. “There’s going to be a lot of angry folks,” he told the board.
One person said a friend had spent $10,000 on a water filtration system and still can’t drink the water from her tap. Another said her water is the color of iced tea.
Residents of District 1 also still have to foot the estimated bill of $60,000 for the work already done on the project’s grant applications. This is what made board member Jordan the most peeved.
“We should have decided not to do this before we spent $60,000 already,” he said.
Diane Spaziani, who served on the water committee for four years and doesn’t live in District 1, told they board members they had a responsibility to back up the residents who voted in favor of the water district.
“This is a huge opportunity,” she said. “You should not go against the people who showed up to vote.”
The town board voted April 1 to hire the engineering firm Barton & Loguidice, D.P.C., to complete all the work the town needs to do to submit a full, completed WIAA grant application. The town filed its grant application last year, but was told it was not complete and the town needed to finish five other items before the state could approve it.
The other work that had to be done included a bond resolution (which failed July 18), an environmental survey, a financial report, a historical preservation review, hiring a bond counsel (lawyer) to help with borrowing money for these items and hiring a municipal lawyer who has expertise in water projects.
