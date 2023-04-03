Pathfinder Bank continues to support Fulton Block Builders

FULTON - “Pathfinder Bank supports the community in countless ways,” said Linda Eagan, Fulton Block Builder (FBB) Administrative Director. “This year’s donation to the FBB program is critical in helping us reach our 2023 fundraising goal of $50,000. What’s equally important is the bank inspires its employees to be civically engaged- several employees are FBB volunteers.”
Jennifer Kaljeskie was recently promoted by Pathfinder Bank to branch manager in Fulton. “I’m just getting to know the Fulton community and have been very impressed with the friendliness of everyone I meet. My boys now play hockey in Fulton and the support has been outstanding. This is an impressive community and I’m proud to work for an organization that supports transformative initiatives like Fulton Block Builders.”
