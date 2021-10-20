Pathfinder Towpath Trail in Fulton completed

FULTON - The New York State Department of State announced the completion of the Pathfinder Towpath Trail in the city of Fulton as part of the Local Waterfront Revitalization Program (LWRP). The $1.1 million, multi-phased project was funded in part with $811,500 in Environmental Protection Fund LWRP grants that helped fund the trail’s design and construction to increase recreational opportunities, support tourism and spur economic growth for the region.
New York Secretary of State Rossana Rosado said, “Great things happen when communities re-connect with their waterfront. The completion of the Pathfinder Towpath Trail is a monumental step in Fulton’s efforts to maximize its rich canal-based heritage to support tourism, economic growth and downtown revitalization. The Department of State is proud to work alongside Fulton to help bring its vision for a thriving downtown to life through the many programs we administer such as the Local Waterfront Revitalization Program and the Downtown Revitalization Initiative.”
The new 2.5 mile trail segment includes a newly paved surface, kiosks, lighting, site furnishings, grading and planting and interpretive panels. The new trail segment advances the goals in the city’s draft LWRP by capitalizing on Fulton’s canal location to attract visitors and offer more recreational opportunities along the waterfront. The project also received $150,000 from the New York State Canal Corporation.
The city recently hosted a ribbon cutting event for the Pathfinder Towpath Trail, bringing together community leaders and residents.
Fulton was also named a Round 4 winner of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative in August 2019. Fulton’s award will leverage the city’s historic downtown waterfront and the economic drivers found in the city’s health, service, and manufacturing industries, as its innovative entrepreneurs strive to enhance Fulton’s natural and cultural attractions. These investments made through the DRI will showcase amenities along the waterfront, support small businesses, reactivate commercial and industrial properties, and augment public trails and healthcare offerings. Several DRI projects will further build upon and enhance connections to the trail.
City of Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels said, “This is an exciting time for Fulton. This new trail is the perfect compliment to our “Fulton Forward” mindset. It allows our residents and visitors to enjoy our beautiful waterways while exploring new parts of the community. This project would not have been possible without the support of our friends at the Department of State. They believed in our vision and as a result we are here today to celebrate what is just the start of our revitalization.”
The Department of State’s LWRP, funded under Title 11 of the EPF, provides matching grants on a competitive basis to eligible villages, towns, cities and counties located along New York’s coasts or designated inland waterways for planning, design and construction projects to revitalize communities and waterfronts. This program helps communities breathe new life into their underused waterfront assets in ways that ensure successful and sustainable revitalization.
