OSWEGO – There have only been 11 changes of command in the history of Oswego’s Fire Department, and on Nov. 18, Paul Conzone rose, as Randy Griffin stepped down, to become the city’s 12th fire chief.
A very-well attended, formal ceremony filled with family, friends, and city officials perfectly played out a fine example of the American traditional transition of power.
Speeches were, of course, full of the pride this city has in its fire department, a department looked up to throughout the state and quite possibly the nation as a model fire department. That didn’t just happen on its own, and the hard work, dedication, and training that went into making that a reality was duly praised by Oswego’s Mayor William Barlow, outgoing Fire Chief Randy Griffin, and incoming Fire Chief Paul Conzone.
Though he barely spoke of it, Griffin deserves an enormous amount of credit and thanks from this community for the important role he played in guiding this city and his department through the darkest days of the COVID pandemic. Oswego’s Fire Department and its EMTs were at the front lines of that battle, and the job they did under Griffin’s command was historic. Being Fire Chief in the best of times is tough enough. Being Fire Chief during a two-year-long medical disaster is pretty much off the charts. Griffin will rank as the gold standard fire chiefs of the future will attain to.
Conzone is the perfect man to follow Griffin and one who has within him all it takes to attain that gold standard. Extremely knowledgeable and extremely dedicated to protecting this department and this city, Conzone is primed for success.
Barlow and Griffin have handed over a well-trained and very capable department to a very well-trained firefighter. Griffin will move on to other things in his life, but the city of Oswego remains in very good hands.
