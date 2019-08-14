Paul V. Moore Class of 1984 reunion

CENTRAL SQUARE - The Paul V. Moore Class of 1984 will hold their 35th reunion this weekend, Aug. 16 and 17.
On Friday night they will meet at 916 (formerly Castaways) at the tiki bar, in Brewerton at 6 p.m. All are invited and people will be responsible for anything they drink or eat. On Saturday, an event will be hosted at Jakes Grub & Grog (formerly Sackets) in Brewerton. It starts at 2 p.m. and for $15 per person, includes hot dogs, hamburgers, baked beans and salad. This is an outdoor event so bring a lawn chair.
Refer to the PVM Class of 1984 Facebook page for more details or reach out to Lorie Giamartino, Maureen Stetson, Debra Pardee or Kim Thisse.
