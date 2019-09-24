OSWEGO - The inaugural Oswego Sunrise Rotary Club Pavilion Project for Music will be held at Leotta Park, East First Street, in Oswego from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29. The public is invited, at no cost.
Music will be provided by the Joe Cortini Bop Trio, with vocalist Julie Howard. They will entertain with an eclectic mix of jazz, blues and oldies.
The event will showcase the War of 1812 Peace Garden, as well as the newly constructed pavilion, which was build by Sunrise Rotarians, assisted by other community-minded volunteers. The club also recognizes and appreciates the assistance of Mayor William Barlow, DPW Commissioner Thomas Kells and the city of Oswego for their contributions to the project. Funding for the pavilion was provided by the club, with contributions from the Richard S. Shineman Foundation and Rotary District 7150.
In the event of rain, the event will be canceled, with plans to reschedule in the spring of 2020. Persons attending are requested to bring blankets or chairs, as seating is limited.
A formal dedication of the pavilion is scheduled for Oct. 19, in conjunction with Rotary District 7150’s annual District Conference, to be held at the Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center.
