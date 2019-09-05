PENNELLVILLE - The Pennellville United Methodist Church, 389 County Route 54, will hold their annual craft show and flea market from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28.
There will be crafts, baked goods, used books, Christmas gifts and flea market items for sale.
Refreshments and lunch will be available at reasonable prices.
Vendors need to reserve a space as soon as possible.
For more information on the craft show and flea market contact Bonnie at (315) 695-2193.
Rehearsals for the church’s annual Christmas Cantata will begin at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29 at the church. Rehearsals will be 6-8 p.m. every Sunday leading up to the performance.
“Night of the Father’s Love” by Pepper Choplin is the cantata chosen for this year.
Performance dates will be 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7 and 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8.
Terry Sivers will be the director again this year.
Anyone who loves to sing may join. Books will be available for purchase on the first night of rehearsal.
For a any questions call (315) 695-6086.
