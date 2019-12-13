OSWEGO COUNTY -- No one seemed to believe Mary Ellen Chesbro.
She had been telling people for more than a year that she is retiring, that the 2019 New York State Fair would be her last.
“Everyone thinks I’m kidding,” Chesbro, 68, said during a talk in her office a while back. “Some have said ‘oh, you’re not going. You can’t do this to us.’ But it’s time.”
The woman known simply as “Mel” wrapped up her last State Fair on Labor Day — the 22nd one since she took a job in payroll in 1997 at the yearly extravaganza in the town of Geddes. Her final day as the fair’s agricultural manager is Dec. 25.
For the first time in more than 20 years, Mel won’t be a fixture on the State Fairgrounds.
“Mel is going to leave a hole in the soul of the fair,” said State Fair Director Troy Waffner.
“We’re going to miss her,” said Karen Glenister, of Richland, who with her husband Paul runs the beef cattle building at the fair.
Chesbro began her stint at the fair in payroll and then moved to sponsorship and sales. Then came her big break when the fair’s agricultural manager left.
“I just about tripped over myself running to tell Peter that’s where I want to be,” she said of former fair director Peter Cappuccilli. She got the job and was able to combine her love of science (she was a science teacher for four years in the Cato-Meridian school district) and her love of agriculture into one cool job.
Since that time in 2004, Mel Chesbro has worked overtime to bring new and exciting exhibits to the fair to help people learn about farming. She believes the fair is a place for having fun, but there’s no harm in learning a thing or two at the same time.
She knew fairgoers loved baby pigs, so she made sure there are piglets at the fair every day. She brought in the meat goat exhibit. She began barn tours and brought in more breeds of poultry. When more and more farmers began raising alpacas and llamas, she made sure the fair had these animals exhibited every day of the fair.
She began the STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) exhibit a couple of years ago. The exhibit, in the Science and Industry Building, highlights a number of technical careers and trades that are extremely popular today, and features hands-on activities, workshops and demonstrations aimed at stimulating creativity in young fairgoers and encouraging them to consider careers in these fields.
Examples of projects and fields displayed included drones, medical projects, advanced manufacturing, virtual reality, robotics, citizen science, wearable technology, soldering, 3D-printed prosthetics, architecture, stop-motion animation and more.
She also began the fair trivia contest for fairgoers and was the brainchild behind the New York State History Exhibit in the Grange Building, which tells the long and illustrious story of the state fair.
“I had found this empty space and said something should be done here,” she said. She was told to come up with an idea and budget. She did. And now the exhibit is a popular part of the fair.
“Mel is an ideas machine, she works hard on behalf of agriculture and she is a dynamo in all that she does,” Waffner said.
“Mel has been an advocate for agriculture since the day she walked in,” said state Agriculture Commissioner Richard Ball. When he heard she was retiring, “I chewed her out and then we went on.”
If you think it’s enough work to come up with exhibit ideas and make sure fairgoers learn all about New York agriculture, well then you don’t know what the agricultural manager’s job is all about.
Chesbro also is in charge of all competitions and contests at the State Fair. That’s competitions for 10,000 animals and 30,000 exhibits on the fairgrounds.
She has a three-ring binder that is about 4-inches-tall filled with paperwork that goes into all the entries for the contests — from animals to grains to cooking to sewing to basket weaving to jam making.
“I also have to make sure the superintendents (of the buildings) have the rules for the contests and then the judges are all lined up and payroll has their addresses,” she said. All this information has to be put into the computer.
Then, when the competitions are over, she has more paperwork and computer work to do, inputting the names and addresses of winners and ensuring they get their ribbons and prize money.
While trying to juggle all this, Chesbro also is attending to all the needs of the building superintendents and putting out fires (not literal fires, although she could probably do that too) that crop up across the fairgrounds. She works with all the carpenters, painters and plumbers to ensure all the buildings are in tip-top shape. Her cell phone is either in her hand, on her ear or in her pocket at all times.
“She is fun to work with and really looks out for the superintendents,” said Paul Glenister, of Richland. “She does a great job for the buildings and is a problem solver, she listens to what we need and tries her best to help us.”
“She goes above and beyond,” Karen Glenister said.
Chesbro said the first four days of the fair are maddening and “people are hard pressed to find me in the office. Sometimes, there are five people at the door waiting to see me.”
Chesbro normally has a golf cart at her disposal so she can zip around the fairgorunds to help people no matter where they are. In 2017 her cart had some sort of a problem and was very slow, so on the first couple of days, she used her own car.
“Well, I was in a hurry and needed to get to hort, dairy and beef,” she said. “I backed into a pole on my way to a building.”
Crunch.
In addition to making sure the thousands of competitions run smoothly at the State Fair and being sure the building superintendents have all they need to put on a good show (if this wasn’t enough), Chesbro also volunteers to be a judge at some competitions around the fair.
“She’s done such a great job on everything she does,” Ball said. “It’s very difficult to track her down during the fair. She just runs around the place.”
Visitors usually can find her on Beef Day sampling hamburgers made by media contestants during the Branding “Iron Chef” Media Cook-off — usually sitting right next to Commissioner Ball. Chesbro, her husband Earl and son Jedediah raise beef cattle (along with other animals) on their Pennellville (Oswego County) farm, so it’s only right for her to pick the best-tasting burger.
A couple of years ago she started a hay bale tossing contest in the beef barn — a regular sized bale for adults and a mini bale for the kids. She also pops in to a lot of other contests throughout the fair’s 13-day run.
She sometimes feels like she is chained to her desk by paperwork. She has lists upon lists and yellow Post-It notes all over the place. “I keep lists to keep track of what worked great, what needs to be tweaked and what didn’t work,” she said.
“When the fair ends, it takes a month to get the stuff in for competition, to get ribbons, to get the results for first, second and third places, print all the checks, balance the checkbook and pay farmers for the milk they make here,” she said.
Chesbro said it’s going to be weird not running things and dealing with all the problems and situations at the fair in 2020, but “I feel good about” leaving at this time.
“I’ll miss the people, but I can always come back and see the people,” she said. She knows she’ll be at the fair each year, bringing her grandchildren and checking in on all her favorite exhibits and all the animal barns. Her favorite parts of the fair are the youth sites, such as the Youth Building, FFA and 4-H. “The things they do are amazing. They are the future,” she said.
“I still have that excitement and passion” for helping people, she said. Sometimes, people will have an issue and come up with their own solutions, but Chesbro would have to tell them they can’t do it that way. Her next job is to explain why, which is often more important than the first part of the process.
“Why is a big thing. People have to understand the ‘why.’ When I do that, it makes me feel I’m doing something worthwhile,” she said.
“Working on the State Fair is like cooking Thanksgiving dinner for 11 months and then you have two weeks to serve it,” she said.
Her big job now, besides helping at her family farm, is serving on the Oswego County Legislature. She just finished her first two-year term as the legislator from District 10 and starts her second term Jan. 1.
“She’ll do her homework — she’ll do a good job at that,” Ball said.
“She has earned her retirement,” Waffner said. “She gets to enjoy life and, more importantly, she will still be serving the residents of Oswego County.”
Chesbro also can be found advocating for agriculture at other events. She has been a New York state dairy princess competition judge, she is a member of Toastmasters and speaks to groups all over the state about agriculture, the State Fair and other topics. And she is the recipient of the New York Sate Agricultural Society’s annual Ag Promotion Award for all of her work at the fair and has been honored by the New York Beef Council.
She said she’s loved each new year at the fair because she always had ideas for new things to try and new exhibits to run. Now, she looks forward to serving agriculture in other ways, such as committee through the state Association of Counties, the Oswego County Legislature and the Central New York Regional Market.
“I’ve been doing this for a long time, but it’s time to move on,” she said. “It’s always been important to try to keep busy.”
