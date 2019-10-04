A 70-year-old man from Pennsylvania died Oct. 3 when he fell out of his boat on the Oswego River.
Oswego police said that at about 11:22 a.m., they responded to the area of the Oswego River near the Utica Street Bridge in the city of Oswego for reports of a male in the river.
Upon arrival, it was determined there were two men in the river who had accidentally fallen out of their boat after their boat struck an underwater object.
Two off-duty Oswego City Police Officers observed the incident and attempted to assist in rescuing the victims with their personal boat. One of the men, age 71, was able to stay above water by holding onto the side of a boat. The other man, age 70, was submerged for several minutes before Oswego Fire Department Marine units were able to pull both victims from the water.
The men were taken to Oswego Hospital.
Despite life saving efforts, the 70-year-old man died from his injuries. The 71-year-old was treated and released.
Both victims were from Pennsylvania, visiting Oswego on a fishing trip. Both were wearing personal flotation devices at the time of the accident.
