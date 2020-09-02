People everywhere urged to continue protection measures against mosquitoes

OSWEGO COUNTY – The New York State Department of Health informed the Oswego County Health Department on Wednesday, Sept. 2 that the Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus was found in a mosquito pool collected from the town of Palermo last week.
County and state health departments continue to work together to monitor the situation and will take the appropriate actions based on those discussions.
Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang reminds people that, “although the days are becoming shorter and the temperatures are beginning to dip, mosquitoes are still active, and the threat of mosquito-borne diseases remains with us until the first hard frost of the season.”
People everywhere must continue to use personal protection measures to prevent mosquito bites as they enjoy outdoor activities during the nice weather.
“Preventing mosquito bites is the best way to protect against mosquito-borne diseases,” he said. “It is critical for people in all areas of the county to continue to follow these practices and to reduce mosquito populations around their homes.”
People should use insect repellents when participating in outdoor activities, wear protective clothing such as long sleeves, pants, socks and shoes when possible, and limit outdoor activities at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.
Repellants containing DEET are the most effective but should be used with caution and according to label instructions. Products containing picaridin and oil of lemon eucalyptus are also effective. Repellents which contain permethrin are meant for clothing and gear and should not be applied directly to the skin. Read repellent product label and follow package instructions.
People are also advised to reduce the mosquito habitat around their homes. This means repairing or replacing window and door screens to keep mosquitoes outside and reducing or eliminating all standing water.
For more information about protecting your family against mosquitoes, call the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3557 or visit the New York State Department of Health website at http://www.health.ny.gov/publications/231/.
