Oswego City Police responded to a boat accident on Lake Ontario near Wrights Landing Marina at about 10?30 a.m. July 30.
Police said a preliminary investigation determined that a fishing boat about 19 feet long was operating just outside of the break wall near Wrights Landing when it lost power. The boat drifted over to, and struck, the breakwall, causing damage and leaving the boat partially submerged.
Three people all wearing life jackets were on the boat and they all exited the boat and ended up safely on the breakwall.
The US Coast Guard responded and were able to render aid to all involved. Two of the involved parties were treated for minor injuries at the scene and released.
Police are investigating the situation. Anyone with information is asked to call (315) 342-8120.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.