OSWEGO COUNTY – As of 3:20 p.m., Monday, March 25 the Oswego County Health Department and community partners have tested a total of 189 people for COVID-19. There have been 119 negative results and three positive cases confirmed. Currently 76 people are in precautionary quarantine and eight people are in mandatory quarantine. They are awaiting results for 67 tests.
These numbers fluctuate frequently. People are monitored for a variety of reasons. Some have been tested and are home waiting for results, and some may be travelers returning from overseas. As the number of people getting tested increases, the number of people monitored will increase. Know that these numbers will be very fluid; once negative tests come in (meaning a person is not infected), some may be released from monitoring.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. The county health department follows NYS Department of Health guidelines for who should be quarantined and tested for coronavirus.
Testing for COVID-19 is authorized when:
• A person has been quarantined and develops signs and symptoms.
• A person has a negative flu test and respiratory panel, and has signs and symptoms.
• A person has traveled to a level 2 or 3 country (currently China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, Europe or United States hotspots such as New Rochelle, New York City, Westchester County, and Seattle) in the last 14 days and has signs and symptoms.
• A person has had close contact with a confirmed case and has signs and symptoms.
• A physician has ruled out other causes and feels testing is warranted.
“If you have symptoms such as fever, cough and shortness of breath, please call your healthcare provider from home,” said Huang. “If you do not have a healthcare provider, please call Oswego County’s COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330. Do not go to urgent care or emergency departments unless you are experiencing life-threatening symptoms.”
Oswego County presents videos highlighting various COVID-19 topics on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. They are scheduled to be posted by 4:30 p.m. on Oswego County’s COVID-19 YouTube playlist, Facebook and the county government website at oswegocounty.com.
Additional questions can be directed to the NYS COVID-19 hotline at 1-888-364-3065 or the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330.
