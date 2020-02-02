PHOENIX — Taylor Petrie can be relied upon for her positive energy as much as her all-around for production for the Phoenix girls varsity basketball team.
The senior captain and fourth-year member of the Firebirds varsity team entered the week averaging 15 points, five rebounds, and three assists per game — all of which have increased from her standout junior campaign — and is among the top 25 scorers in Section 3, according to the league’s stats website.
Petrie has also worked to keep spirits high for a veteran Phoenix squad that opened the week on a seven-game losing skid with a 4-12 overall record, hoping to steady the course in time to capture a Section 3 playoff bid.
“I definitely just try to bring energy,” Petrie said before a recent home game. “Before each game we listen to hype music and if anyone is in a bad mood, just leave that outside. Things off the court don’t matter, we’re here to get better as a team and we always need to be positive and bring that good energy to the floor.”
Petrie has played guard and occasionally forward, igniting the offense with her ability to beat defenders off the dribble and get to the rim. Petrie is averaging a career-best 3.5 points per game from the free-throw line, and has provided versatility on defense with the ability to guard multiple positions in man-to-man sets.
The returning first team All-Liberty American selection is one of four starters back under first-year varsity coach Troy Washington. She is aiming to help the Firebirds return to the Section 3 playoffs for the third time in her four-year varsity tenure after missing the postseason last year.
“This year has been very different with a new coach, new set of plays and everything,” Petrie said. “The season started fine but we hit some rough patches, definitely not how I wanted our season to go early on, but hopefully we can get back on track and finish strong.”
Petrie was described as a music junkie who likes a variety, and is often the first to jam out when music plays in the locker room or in the bus on road trips. Petrie said that her favorite off-court activity this season has been to produce “Tik Tok,” videos with her teammates and coaches.
“She’s very happy, a lot,” Washington said. “She wants to be involved and is a joy to have on the team, talks to everybody all the time and communicates really well with every girl on our team from someone who might not play that much to the girls that are right there with her in the battle.”
Petrie gets her greatest enjoyment on the court and is often in the gym working on her game, wasting no opportunity to pursue a final sectional bid in her high school career. Petrie was granted a request to open the gym for player practices on Sundays this season, convincing her coach to unlock the doors on the team’s designated off day.
The Firebirds opened the week with four games remaining, including their final scheduled home game at 6:30 p.m. Thursday against Homer in the John C. Birdlebough High School Gym.
“During the week we don’t touch on offense as much, we work on defense a lot because that’s where we were struggling the most,” Petrie said. “I wanted him to open the gym for us so we could get some extra shots up and work on our offense, so he was willing to do that for us.”
She added: “We need to get our head in the game and play tough and aggressive, I think those are the biggest things we’ve been lacking. We haven’t been aggressive, diving after the ball, that’s something we definitely need to bring.”
Petrie wants to play college basketball next year and is still considering options, and said that her top priority is to pursue a career of some kind in the medical field.
“I love helping people, talking to people, comforting them in their hard time,” Petrie said. “That’s always been something that I’ve wanted to do.”
