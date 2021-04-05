Phoenix Alumni Banquet cancelled for 2021

PHOENIX - The annual Phoenix Central School Alumni Banquet has been cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 guidelines for building use. The alumni association is hoping next year they can resume get-togethers.
