PHOENIX – As the state’s successful Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) $10 million award jolted many a city throughout New York into renewed economic vitality, a new award, inspired by that success and its momentum, called the NY Forward Program will now focus on the smaller, more rural communities throughout the state. And Phoenix is one of its first winners.
According to a recent press release on the $4.5 million award, “The village of Phoenix is a canal community rich with 19th century history and character centered around Lock 1 of the Oswego Canal on the Oswego River. Phoenix’s Canal Waterfront District will be the focus of NY Forward funds. Phoenix seeks to achieve its vision for revitalization by embracing its canal history and the pursuit of continued economic development initiatives, along with a commitment to compatible building and open space design. The village aims to enhance the economic, residential and recreational opportunities available in the Canal Waterfront District and throughout the village by reinvesting in the buildings and recreating the thriving canal community that once existed along the Oswego Canal at Lock 1. These new and expanded businesses, affordable housing stock and waterfront setting will attract people from around the country to the Village’s distinctive canal-centered environment.”
Furthermore, according to Operation Oswego County Executive Director Austin Wheelock, “To support these economic development initiatives, Phoenix’s application also identified the need to upgrade the village’s wastewater treatment plant and sanitary sewer system. Currently, the system cannot support any additional capacity. The expansion of the wasterwater treatment plant and sewer system will address existing issues, as well as provide the necessary capacity for large-scale economic development opportunities in the village and at the L. Michael Treadwell Industrial Park in the town of Schroeppel.”
That last bit of news inspired a conversation with Jim Lynch, Phoenix administrator.
The question I’m wondering most about, I asked Lynch in a recent interview, is the wastewater treatment plant and sanitary sewer system, in that those are often pretty expensive projects, and I’m wondering how much of the $4.5 million will be dedicated to those?
“So, along with the NY Forward,” Lynch began, “we also have a collaborative grant process going on with the town of Schroeppel, the county of Oswego, the Industrial Development Agency, and we’ve generated quite a bit of funding for the wastewater treatment plant above and beyond the NY Forward project. We’ve been doing that for about a year-and-a-half now. We’ve raised quite a bit of money for that. We started that before or during COVID.
“Of course, project costs have soared, so our overall project costs have increased. So, we’re looking for some more funding. Along with that NY Forward, we are already implementing other options to increase capacity and fix our problems at our current wastewater treatment plant. As far as the NY Forward, once you are given a grant, things can change. But when we designed the NY Forward and the DRI grants applications, we were going to put in probably $1 million of this grant just for the wastewater treatment plant, because just like the foundation of a house, you can build beautiful house, but if you have no foundation, it’s worthless. So, to go out and find private builders, private investors and developers to build housing stock, and you can’t upgrade your wastewater treatment plant, sewer system, it’s kind of a moot point. So, we were allocating a certain amount of dollars from the NY Forward to the wastewater treatment plant. It was about $1 million. But because we have the other grants and the funding mechanisms in place, we might not have to use that much. But between the NY Forward and the additional grants we’ve been out searching, we will definitely do the upgrades necessary to the treatment plant sooner rather than later before any projects really start.”
So, that will be the first thing you’ll do, before things to do with housing, etc.?
“A lot of that stuff is done in parallel,” Lynch replied. “In our NY Forward grant application we have a private investor who wants to work on a small housing development as well as another investor who wants to do a mixed-use space with residential, commercial, and a marina. With those two projects there’s still a lot of soft work that has to be done before you actually put shovels in the ground. So, we’ll be doing both the wastewater treatment plant and working with the developers at the same time.
“But the NY Forward also includes a lot of improvements to our north island, which would include some type of a pavilion or music stage, new boat launch, new docking, new park amenities. Henley Park, we have some enhancements planned there for our dock system. There’s a marketing campaign we have. We have private investment with three or four local businesses that want to grow their amenities for the village. There’s a distillery, there’s a pizza shop, there’s a waterside club, there’s the fire company. They all want to expand their buildings and their businesses. We’ll be doing a lot.
“We have never received a DRI or NY Forward,” Lynch said. “So, there’s a lot of planning, a whole year of planning working with the governor’s office team before you do anything. So, nothing can happen probably for at least a year. The team’ll come in, we’ll form our team and a committee. We’ll vet all of our projects. Some of the projects might change. Some might decrease. Some might increase. But once the team from the governor’s office works with us and we put a plan together, then the next step will be implementation, quotes, drawings, specifications, what we want our vision to look like compared to our comprehensive plan. So, the whole NY Forward funding project is like a five to six year transformative grant. You have five to six years to get everything done. And the first year is just strategic investment planning, working with your teams. You don’t want to dive in head first and then make mistakes and wish you’d done things different. That’s a lot of money.
“That $4.5 million leverages a lot more estimated project costs with local project developers, their investments as well as the village of Phoenix. We’re not just going to spend $4.5 million. It’s a lot more than that. It’s kind of like a snowball. Once people see the things happening, then others want to get involved, and that’s how you leverage private investment.
“We’re also doing a small business revolving loan fund and neighborhood revitalization partnership,” Lynch added, “which small buckets of this grant money will be set aside for just that, helping homeowners work on their homes with small loans. Small business revolving loans, a small business in the area needs a loan to warrant a new employee or new equipment to bring in more business, generating more business with the village, more sales tax for everybody. We also are offering that. That’s something the city of Oswego had done. So, we’re kind of feeding off different people’s ideas, what they’ve done. I’m going to call Billy Barlow and the mayor of Fulton and see what they would have done differently, or what they suggest us to do that first year of strategic planning for this NY Forward grant.
“If you really look at our project,” Lynch concluded in summary, “we have wastewater treatment plant expansion, we’ve got a marina development, we’ve got north island transformation, Lock Island improvements, four or five different businesses that want to expand, our neighborhood revitalization partnership, small business revolving loan fund, gateway and way finding signage programs that welcome people to the village, a lit bit of a marketing plan to kind of catapult us to the next level. So, we’ve got an array of projects that kind of go from residential right to commercial and then some municipality projects too. It’s kind of nice.”
New York State Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay added his enthusiastic congratulations.
“I am thrilled to see the village of Phoenix included in the first round of NY Forward funding,” Barclay said. “The unique charm of the village paired with its canal access and vibrant history make it an ideal location for this program. I look forward to seeing this economic development initiative in action, and I am certain the business, recreation and tourism sectors will enjoy great benefits from this strategic investment.”
And Caleb Sweet, mayor of Phoenix, added these thoughts:
“The Village of Phoenix is ripe with potential and ready to finish its transformation into a vibrant canal community. Thanks to Governor Hochul and the innovative NY Forward program, we can now make our plans a reality. We look forward to creating a strategic plan that will attract new businesses, expand housing opportunities, increase employment rates and enhance tourism and recreational opportunities in the village.”
