PHOENIX — The Little Utica United Methodist Church, 1459 Lamson Road, will hold a men’s clothing sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Sept. 19.
A large amount of brand new men’s clothing is for sale at very low prices. The items include many kinds of short sleeve and long sleeve shirts, shoes, sneakers, pants, jackets, coats and suits. Size is primarily medium with some large size items. Shoes are sizes 10 1/2 to 11.
All proceeds from the sale is used to extend the mission and ministry of the church. For more information, contact the church at 315-678-2270.
