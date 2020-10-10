Drive-thru chicken and biscuit dinner

PHOENIX — The Phoenix First United Methodist Church will host a drive-thru chicken and biscuit dinner from 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21.

Dinner includes chicken and biscuits, sides, and homemade dessert.

Price for adults is $8, seniors $7, children (ages 6-12) $5 and a family rate of $20 (two adults plus two children).

The church is located at 49 Jefferson St. in the village of Phoenix.

For more information call the church office at 315-695-4746.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.