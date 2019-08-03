Phoenix food sense sign up

PHOENIX - Save to 40 percent on quality food at low prices makes food sense.
Food sense is at 43 Bridge St., Phoenix, in the First United Congregational Church of Christ. Call 315-695-4841 or 315-715-4792 Roberta.
EBT cards accepted.
Sign up: Aug. 7, 9-11:30 a.m.
Pick up: Aug. 21, 9:30-11:30 a.m.
Note change in hours of operation.
(Subject to change)
Unit at $20.50 consists of:
3.5 lbs bone-in chicken breasts
1 lb. beef burgers
1 lb. pork chops
1 lb. bologna
1 lb. ground turkey
1 lb. frozen sliced peaches
1 lb. frozen mixed vegetables
1 lb. fresh macaroni salad
15 oz. beef ravioli
1 dozen fresh eggs
2 fresh produce
4 lbs. chicken wings (individually quick frozen) $10.50
3 lbs. Italian sausage (sweet/Utica made) $10.50
5 lbs. American cheese $11.50
Produce Box: Three peaches; three plums; three nectarines; three oranges; one pineapple; 2 lbs. seedless red grapes and one cantaloupe $15
2 lbs. breaded shrimp (easy peel/deveined 26-30 shrimp per lb.) $9.25
5 lbs. French fries (straight-cut, restaurant fry) $4.50
10 lbs. popcorn chicken (ready to cook/oven or fryer) $11.75
A unit must be purchased to order any of the specials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.