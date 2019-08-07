Phoenix Lions Club to host breakfast Aug. 11

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Lions Club will host a breakfast at the Phoenix Sports Restaurant (OTB) on Aug. 11.
The buffet runs from 8 a.m.-noon.
The menu includes eggs, pancakes, home fries, ham, fruit cups, sausage, bacon, coffee, tea and juice.
Cost is $10 for adults and $8 for seniors and children ages five-12.
This breakfast proceeds will be donated to the Phoenix Academy and Central School District for supplies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.