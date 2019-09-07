Phoenix Lions Club to host breakfast Sept. 8

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Lions Club will host a breakfast at the Phoenix Sports Restaurant (OTB) on Sept. 8.
The buffet runs from 8 a.m.-noon.
The menu includes eggs, pancakes, home fries, ham, fruit cups, sausage, bacon, coffee, tea and juice.
Cost is $10 for adults and $8 for seniors and children ages five-12.
This breakfast proceeds will be donated to the Phoenix Area Food Pantry, Inc.
Future breakfasts will be held:
Oct. 13 to raise funds for the Lions Club Christmas basket giveaway.
Oct. 20 to help the Phoenix Historical Society raise funds to make much needed repairs to the building.
Nov. 10 to raise funds for the Lions Club account in which money comes from to help others.
If an organization is in need of fundraising contact Mike Lattimore at the Phoenix Sports Restaurant 315-695-2245 or for help from the Phoenix Lions Club call Cathy Coville at 315-695-6022.
