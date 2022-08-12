PHOENIX - Clint M. Smith, 32, of Phoenix was arrested on Aug. 12 for Criminal Sex Act 1st degree, a class “B” felony and Course of Sexual Conduct against a Child 1st degree, a class “B” felony, said State Police.
State Police in Fulton executed a search warrant at 3 Cherry St. in the village of Phoenix and arrested Smith.
Smith is charged with having sexual contact with a child under the age of 11 over several years. He is also accused of taking photographs of the victim and keeping a record of the abuse in a notebook.
Smith worked as a teacher’s aide with the Phoenix Central School District. Today’s arrest was not related to any conduct in any of the Phoenix Schools buildings or with any Phoenix Central School students.
Smith was transported to the Oswego County Jail to await centralized arraignment.
Investigators believe there may be additional victims and are asking if anyone has any information regarding Smith, to contact the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at (315) 366-6000.
