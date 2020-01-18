Phoenix native and Boston College football standout John Phillips will compete in the 95th annual East-West Shrine Bowl at 3 p.m. Saturday at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla. The game will be televised on the NFL Network.
The 6-foot-6, 308-pound redshirt senior offensive lineman was selected to play as a guard for the East Roster in the annual college football postseason all-star showcase played each year since 1925.
Phillips, who played high school football for Syracuse-Christian Brothers Academy, finished with a 72.5 rating by Pro Football Focus this past season to garner the second-highest rating among guards in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Phillips was selected to the All-ACC First Team Offensive Line and helped the Eagles finish with the nation’s eighth-ranked rushing offense (3,291 yards) with a team average of 4.99 yards per carry and 27 total rushing touchdowns.
The East Roster will be coached by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebackers coach, Mike Caldwell, and also feature Syracuse senior defensive end Kendall Coleman.
Boston College suffered a 38-6 loss to Cincinnati in the Birmingham Bowl on Jan. 2 at Legion Field in Birmingham, Ala., to finish Phillips’ final collegiate season with a 6-7 overall record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.