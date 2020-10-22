Phoenix Public Library awarded funds

OSWEGO COUNTY - State Senator Patty Ritchie has announced libraries throughout Central and Northern New York are set to receive more than $400,000 in public library construction funds to help make upgrades to their facilities.
The Phoenix Public Library was awarded $38,071 to replace an inoperable, inefficient, and outdated HVAC system.
Funding is part of a $34 million capital fund appropriation in the 2019/2020 State Budget for construction and renovation of public libraries and library systems in New York state.
Grants awarded in Senator Ritchie’s district will help local libraries and the North Country Library System to make important upgrades, including those that will increase energy efficiency, improve handicapped accessibility, enhance security and more.
“Our local libraries work incredibly hard to offer educational and cultural opportunities in the communities where they exist,” said Senator Ritchie.
“Many libraries—especially in the region I represent—are older structures that are in desperate need of repairs and upgrades. Through these grants, our local libraries will receive the assistance they need to strengthen their facilities and continue to provide the important services patrons depend on.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.