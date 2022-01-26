Phoenix Rural Cemetery Association looking for members

Phoenix - The Phoenix Rural Cemetery Association is looking for new members to join their board. The association meets twice a year.
Without the association area cemeteries will no longer be kept up.
If interested contact Linda Richardson at 315-695-6782.
