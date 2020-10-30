PHOENIX — The boys and girls varsity soccer teams at Phoenix-John C. Birdlebough High School had dreamt of performing at the new turf stadium since construction started in February 2019.
After waiting through a year of renovations and enduring several months of uncertainty that followed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, both teams expressed gratitude for the opportunity to break in the new facility this fall.
The Firebirds boys squad entered the week with a 3-3 overall record while the girls opened with an overall mark of 3-4-1. Each team recently gained its first victory at the upgraded high school stadium.
“The anticipation to play on the turf has been there since about a year-and-a-half ago,” said senior Noah Gordon, a co-captain for the Phoenix boys varsity soccer team. “We all have been super excited with the thought of getting our own stadium. This year, I was worrying that I wouldn’t get the chance to play on this new stadium that I heard so much about.”
The Phoenix Central School District approved a $38.2 million capital project in February 2017 to make improvements to all its schools. The new athletic complex was among the key facets along with updated classrooms, learning environments, and a new auditorium.
The construction work started about two years later and was completed last December. The new athletic stadium includes a state-of-the-art video scoreboard and audio sound system, press box and bleachers, and a turf field.
The Firebirds logo and school colors of orange and black are prominently featured throughout the updated facility.
“The girls and I have been waiting for the stadium for a while now,” said Emma Clark, a senior co-captain and goalie for the Firebirds girls varsity soccer team. “Unfortunately, we finally get to use it and it’s under these circumstances, but all you can do is make the most out of it. We are all excited that we get to play our warm-up songs through the (stadium) speakers now and not have a little one on the side of the field. I think the whole atmosphere of the stadium pumps everyone up more.”
Phoenix athletic director John Jeffries and coaches for each team believe that the new stadium brings a host of benefits to the district and their respective teams, all of which will serve as a boost to school pride.
Concerns related to weather either damaging the field or creating soggy conditions that effect performance and potentially heighten injury risks have been eliminated on the new surface.
The ability to display player photos and videos on the new scoreboard is an exciting feature for athletes and spectators, while the ability to play music through the new speakers should also further improve the fan and athlete experience. The new bleachers are another long-desired upgrade.
“You go to other schools and they have turf, the great big lights, and their school-spirited scoreboard,” Clark said. “To finally have this at our school is the step in the right direction to get more school spirit. I think we are all finally feeling more unified, and happy to be a Firebird.”
The new surroundings have only added to the excitement of players from each Phoenix squad to be back on the field for the condensed fall season that started earlier this month.
The Phoenix boys team, which consists of nine seniors on a roster of nearly 20 players, recently capped a three-match win streak Oct. 19 by claiming its first home victory on the new field, beating Syracuse Academy of Science, 6-4.
The young Firebirds girls team, meanwhile, contains just three seniors along with 13 players that are either listed as freshmen or sophomores on the roster. They have won two of their last three games — securing a 5-1 victory Oct. 20 over Altmar-Parish-Williamstown and a 3-0 shutout of Manlius-Pebble Hill on Oct. 22 — to record their first wins on their renovated home field.
“It’s awesome to be playing on a brand-new field for my senior year,” Gordon said. “As a team, we are grateful to be back and playing together and having some sort of normalcy in our lives in such a crazy time. Personally, I am grateful that I can at least play one more year of soccer and I feel like senior year just wouldn’t be the same without it.”
The fall soccer season will end next week for Phoenix teams. The boys are slated to finish Nov. 6 at Jordan-Elbridge while the girls will host the Eagles at 5 p.m. on Nov. 4 to finish their schedule.
Section 3 and affiliated leagues won’t be conducting postseason tournaments this fall, which marked the return to competition for many athletes that lost their respective spring sports and have been out of action since schools were shut down in March due to COVID-19 concerns.
“The first few days of practice there was an energy that I have never really seen before,” said Phoenix boys varsity soccer coach, Chris Prenoveau. “Just to be together and around each other was uplifting during this crazy time, and I had the same feeling as a coach. It was great to just see the kids again and be able to banter back and forth in person rather than through a computer screen or text message.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.