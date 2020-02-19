Phoenix stenographer charged with Grand Larceny for allegedly overbilling $187,000 over four years

OSWEGO COUNTY – Laura Hayes, a Phoenix court stenographer was arrested Feb. 18 and charged by state Inspector General Letizia Tagliafierro with allegedly bilking four workers’ compensation insurance firms out of $187,000 over four years.
It is alleged Hayes routinely added zeros to her billing invoices, thereby multiplying them by 10.
Hayes was charged with Grand Larceny in the 2nd degree, a class C felony, and was arraigned in Oswego County Court before Hon. Robert Wood. She is due back in court March 25.
Hayes, 47, is the owner and operator of Quality Court Reporting, a central NY stenographic service she has owned for 27 years.
Court reporting fees are paid by the insurance carrier in workers’ compensation proceedings. The Workers’ Compensation Fraud Inspector General received multiple complaints from insurance carriers alleging that Hayes was overbilling for services provided.
Tagliafierro’s office began investigating the matter in November 2017.
“This alleged scheme to steal from the workers’ compensation system was brazen in its simplicity – but nonetheless grossly illegal,” said Inspector General Tagliafierro. “By simply adding zeros to invoices, this individual was paid money she didn’t earn.”
The office of Oswego County District Attorney Gregory S. Oakes is prosecuting the case.
