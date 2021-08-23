OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County legislators presented a proclamation to Oswego ARISE that designated Monday, July 26 as Americans with Disabilities Awareness (ADA) Day. Through advocacy, education and training, Oswego ARISE works with individuals and communities to ensure that people of all levels of ability have access to services, employment, transportation, accommodations, and telecommunications; and to reaffirm their dignity, independence, and self-worth. Pictured from left are: Richard Kline, District 12; Scott Pecoy, Oswego ARISE; Jim Cronk, Oswego ARISE; James Karasek, District 22, chairman of the Legislature’s Health Committee; service dog Isabel; Tim Mahar, development officer, ARISE, Inc.; Nathan Emmons, District 15; Ralph Stacy, Jr., District 25; Morris Sorbello, District 23; and Herbert Yerdon, District 2. To learn more about ARISE, Inc. go to www.ariseinc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.