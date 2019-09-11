A photo by Anthony Gentile won best in show in the Oswego County Municipal Historians 2019 photo contest.
His photo showed a dark sky emblazoned with two lightning strikes over Lake Ontario in Oswego.
Twenty-two people submitted 97 photos to the contest. Finalists were displayed at the Oswego County Fair in Sandy Creek where the public was invited to vote for their favorite picture in nine separate categories.
The winners are:
- Gentile, won third in architecture, third in lighthouses and sunsets, first in scenic and best in show
- Mary Magistro, won first in birds and second in best in show
- Wyatt Kyle, won second in scenic and third in best in show
- Wayne Fidler, won second in birds and third in wildlife
- Ashley Gates, won third in recreation
- Jerry Mahar, won first in recreation, second in recreation and third in scenic
- Florence McDougall, won third in patriotic
- Deb Meetze, won first in patriotic and second in lighthouses and sunsets
- Kim Perkins, won first in wildlife
- Leigh Shiers, won second in wildlife
- Duane St. Onge, won second in agriculture, second in patriotic and third in ruins and relics
- Heather Stevens, won first in ruins and relics and second in ruins and relics
- Kayleigh Stevens, won third in agriculture and first in architecture
- Rob Sutton, won third in birds
- Sandy Swiech, won first in agriculture, second in architecture and first in lighthouses and sunsets
The winners will be honored at a reception at 6 p.m. Sept. 27 at the New Haven Town Hall. Their photos will be used by the municipal historians and local historical societies in their promotions and publications.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.