PULASKI — Charlotte DeGaetano led a moving Memory Tree memorial ceremony Dec. 6, as she has for the past 28 years.
The pine tree, decorated with amber lights, stood beside the hand-lettered, 760-name list of those no longer with us, in the village’s South Park as a quieter Light Up Pulaski came to a close.
DeGaetano raised over $5,500 this year for the six food pantries in the surrounding area, something she does every year, and for which she expressed heartfelt thanks for such generosity in such a hard year.
