OSWEGO COUNTY - March is Poison Prevention Month, the Children’s Board of Oswego wants to remind the community about poison prevention.
Children are naturally curious. It is their way of learning about the world around them. Unfortunately, children tend to put things in their mouths, even if they smell or taste good.
It is easier to dial 1-800-222-1222 than to reach online during a poison emergency. Call the poison center for an accurate response to poison questions.
How Do Poisonings Happen?
Most poisoning are unintentional. They often occur…..
· When a product is in use
· When a product is taken out of original container
· When the product looks, smells or tastes good to a child
According to calls to poison center for children five and under……
· 35% of calls involve this age group
· 90% do not require a visit to a doctor or hospital
· 17% are for information only
· Take time to add the number 1800-222-1222 in a phone for immediate access
· Remember, calls to poison center are fast, free and confidential · Check out the www.upstatepoison.org for free Children’s Resources for Songs, fun pages and a poison prevention checklist.
· Look-Alike Teaching Tools are available for teachers, daycare providers and caregivers groups interested in poison prevention.
· Be sure to review free poison prevention training for teachers
The Children’s Board of Oswego will hand out magnets and posters to the children in Oswego County. For more information about poison prevention, visit www.upstatepoison.org or call 1-800-222-1222.
For more information about The Children’s Board of Oswego; visit www.oswegochildrensboard.com or visit on Facebook “Children’s Board Of Oswego, NY”.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.