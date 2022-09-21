Poisoning potentials as students head back to the classroom

SYRACUSE – School is in full swing and a reminder to talk with children about potential poisons at school and the influence of video trends. Always remember that new routines can mean new distractions which could result in an unintentional or intentional poisoning.

“Each school year brings new poisoning potentials, plus an uptick in calls to our center for medication errors, drug concerns and playground poisoning mishaps,” says Michele Caliva, administrative director of the Upstate New York Poison Center. “We are prepared for any call that comes our way, but we urge all families to talk with their children about not joining the bandwagon of video trends with potential poisoning risks, why to never take medicine from someone else, and encourage teens to memorize our number and save it in their cell phone: 1-800-222-1222.”

