Poisoning potentials as students head back to the classroom

SYRACUSE – School is in full swing and a reminder to talk with children about potential poisons at school and the influence of video trends. Always remember that new routines can mean new distractions which could result in an unintentional or intentional poisoning.
“Each school year brings new poisoning potentials, plus an uptick in calls to our center for medication errors, drug concerns and playground poisoning mishaps,” says Michele Caliva, administrative director of the Upstate New York Poison Center. “We are prepared for any call that comes our way, but we urge all families to talk with their children about not joining the bandwagon of video trends with potential poisoning risks, why to never take medicine from someone else, and encourage teens to memorize our number and save it in their cell phone: 1-800-222-1222.”
During the 2021-2022 school year, the poison center managed an alarming number of cases of children and teens who were unintentionally poisoned by pain medicines (i.e., ibuprofen and acetaminophen). The child could have been given an unintentional extra dose, maybe the child found the medicine themselves and took it, or the child took the wrong kind/strength.
For children six to 12, the top three calls from a parent or caregiver that was handled last school year were for pain medicines, cosmetics/personal care products and antihistamines. For teens 13–19, their top three were for pain medicines, antidepressants and antihistamines.
The biggest change in calls over last school year for the teen age group (13-19), is for intentional poisoning cases. They continue to increase year after year. The center encourages people to talk to children about self-harm and save the new three-digit phone number for Suicide and Crisis Lifeline: 988.
Be prepared this school year:
Video trends: With the ever-increasing popularity of various social media channels, so too has come viral trends that can be dangerous to kids and teens. Teach children to not take part in any potentially poisonous video challenges they see on channels like YouTube, TikTok or Instagram. Some children might try to mimic popular video stars, but challenges like the “Benadryl Challenge,” “Tide Pod Challenge” or “Cinnamon Challenge” can lead to poisonings and possibly a hospital visit.
Medications: Teach children to never take medicine meant for someone else, it could be a deadly mistake. Keep all medicines up and away from children. Carefully read and follow directions and warnings on all labels before taking or giving medicine. Schools have medication policies, so be sure to find out what they are and discuss with a child. Consider buying a medication lock box.
School lunch: It is important to keep hot foods hot and cold foods cold to prevent food poisoning. Pack appropriate lunch items that will not spoil in a lunch box. Washing fruits and vegetables beforehand helps remove dirt, bacteria and pesticides. Encourage children to wash their hands every time before eating.
Playgrounds: Playgrounds can be a breeding ground for poisonous and non-poisonous mushrooms. It is hard to tell the difference. Teach children to never pick a mushroom. If they do, wash their hands, and then call the center.
Follow on Facebook and Twitter to stay up to date with the latest information.
In the case of a poisoning or for information purposes, call the Upstate New York Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222. They are open 24/7, 365 days a year. Each year the center manages more than 50,000 cases from health care providers, 911 operators, hospitals, industry, schools, and the general public in the 54-county service area.
