FULTON – Fulton Police arrested 29-year-old Britani E. Yerdon of Syracuse Monday for the alleged early morning Dec. 4 shooting murder of 41-year-old Aaron A. Smith of 610 Rochester St. and the alleged attempted murder of another, as yet unidentified, 41-year-old man, now listed in stable condition with multiple gunshot wounds at Upstate University Hospital, according to Trooper Jack Keller of the New York State Police.
Yerdon was charged with murder in the second degree, attempted murder in the second degree, and first degree attempted robbery.
“She got arraigned this morning by city of Fulton court and remanded to jail on no bail,” Keller said Dec. 6. “She was involved, obviously, in the incident, but we’re not getting into the details of how yet because we’re still searching for more suspects. It appears a third party shot them both and then fled the scene.”
Keller said Smith “died on the way to the hospital.”
Though Keller said, “it’s an active investigation, so I can’t get too much into details yet,” he did say, “we’re still working on ballistics. We do have a weapon.”
How did police connect Yerdon to Smith’s murder?
“I can’t get into that at this point,” Keller said. “I just don’t want to get into our investigative techniques yet.”
Keller did say Yerdon “has been arrested multiple times.”
The investigation is continuing, and additional suspects are being sought. If anyone has any information regarding this investigation, they are asked to contact the Fulton Police Dept. at (315) 598-2007.
