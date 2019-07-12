Police have identified the woman who was found in Lake Ontario July 9.
Karen M. Aubertine, 32, of Oswego, was found in Lake Ontario off Mercer Street. At about 10 a.m., July 9, Oswego City Police responded to a call of a deceased female in the lake off of Mercer Street between East Ninth Street and East 10th Street.
Oswego Police continue the investigation but so far, they believe there was not any suspicious activity involved in the death. But police are continuing all necessary steps to confirm this.
Police also are working with the medical examiner’s office to determine the cause of death. Additional information will be released when it becomes available.
