VOLNEY - A Fulton man is dead after a car struck his motorcycle head-on in the town of Volney.
The crash happened after 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 24. According to State Police, a Ford Mustang operated by David M. Reynolds of Fulton, was traveling northbound on County Route 176 when he entered the southbound lane to pass another vehicle and struck the Harley Davidson head-on.
The operator of the motorcycle, Robert P. Burnett II, 44, of Fulton, and his passenger, Melanie J. Burnett, 49, were both ejected from the motorcycle. Mr. Burnett was pronounced deceased at the scene. Mrs. Burnett was transported to Upstate University Hospital by Menter Ambulance for internal injuries and was listed in stable condition.
Mr. Reynolds was transported to Oswego Hospital for minor injuries.
State Police in Pulaski are still investigating the crash.
State Police were assisted at the scene by Volney Volunteer Fire Department, Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, and Menter Ambulance.
