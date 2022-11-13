Pomeroy Foundation Grants available for historic markers across Central New York

SYRACUSE - The next regional round of the William G. Pomeroy Foundation’s New York State Historic Marker Grant Program is now open. Markers funded through the program commemorate historic people, places, things, or events in New York state within the timeframe of 1683 to 1922.
The current grant round covers the following counties: Fulton, Montgomery, Herkimer, Oneida, Otsego, and Schoharie (Region 7); Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego (Region 8); and Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, and Onondaga (Region 9).
“This signature program, along with other marker grant programs funded by the Pomeroy Foundation, is central to how we help communities bring greater recognition to their local history,” said Deryn Pomeroy, Trustee and Director of Strategic Initiatives at the Pomeroy Foundation. “We have officially expanded the program’s eligibility timeframe and now communities can apply for markers commemorating history as early as 1683.”
Historic marker grants are available to local, state, and federal government entities, nonprofit academic institutions, and 501(c)(3) organizations in New York state.
Those interested in applying for a marker grant must submit an online Letter of Intent (LOI) to verify primary sources by Monday, Dec. 12. Primary source documentation is necessary to support the marker text. Grants fund the entire cost of a cast aluminum marker, pole and shipping. The final application deadline is Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.
“Markers benefit communities in several important ways, including educating the public, encouraging pride of place, and promoting historic tourism,” Pomeroy said.
Since 2006, the Pomeroy Foundation has fully funded more than 950 markers through this program in all 62 New York state counties. Additional signature marker grant programs include Hungry for History®, Legends & Lore®, Patriot Burials™, Historic Transportation Canals, and National Register.
