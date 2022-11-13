Pomeroy Foundation Grants available for historic markers across Central New York

SYRACUSE - The next regional round of the William G. Pomeroy Foundation’s New York State Historic Marker Grant Program is now open. Markers funded through the program commemorate historic people, places, things, or events in New York state within the timeframe of 1683 to 1922.

The current grant round covers the following counties: Fulton, Montgomery, Herkimer, Oneida, Otsego, and Schoharie (Region 7); Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego (Region 8); and Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, and Onondaga (Region 9).

