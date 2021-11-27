OSWEGO – A month ago, the city appealed a State Supreme Court ruling that temporarily halts construction of a Port storage building blocking a view of the Oswego lighthouse.
Less than two weeks later, the Port cross-appealed.
In last week’s paper, City Attorney Kevin Caraccioli gave the city’s reasons for filing that appeal, which he summarized as purely procedural and necessary under the law’s time requirements to preserve the city’s right to perfect, i.e., finalize, that appeal within six months. Caraccioli also said the city does not intend to proceed with such a perfected appeal. He said last month’s filing was only meant to preserve the city’s right to do so.
“We are not going to appeal that (Sept. 24 Supreme Court) determination,” Caraccioli said. “We feel that it was a fair decision, and we are reaching out to the Port in an effort to work with them on coming up with a reasonable plan to rebuild a new, and originally contemplated, Dome 4. I think that would solve all of the city’s concerns.”
This week, Executive Director of the Oswego Port Authority William Scriber responded to Caraccioli’s comments. What follows are Scriber’s words:
“Number one,” he began, “we did not file first. The city filed an appeal, and it’s not normal. It’s not as Kevin (Caraccioli) said, automatic. They wished to file an appeal. We had no other option to preserve our rights, and we filed a cross-appeal. We agreed with a majority of all the opinion (of the State Supreme Court), and as far as Building 4, all the judge requested is that we go back and do the first part of the EAF (Environmental Assessment Form) again and take the hard look. We were fine with that. I may personally disagree with the decision, but certainly it was fair for the judge to request the Port to do that, and that’s what we are already proceeding with. We have put out an RFP (Request For Proposals) for an environmental firm. It’s due in December to review the applicants, and the board will make a decision on a new firm to do an EAF 1. So, we’re progressing along with what the judge’s decision was. And I reiterate, they filed the appeal. We simply filed an appeal only because they had filed, to preserve our legal rights if they perfect (finalize the appeal).
“The law requires you have to file an appeal within 30 days,” Scriber continued. “The law does not say you must. They took the aggressive action of filing an appeal. The way Kevin Caraccioli put it is not the way it really is. Kevin is skewing everything to make the city look like they’re the good guys and we’re the bad guys, which is not the case. The case is, filing an appeal is not done every day. It was an action on their part. We simply responded. We were not filing an appeal. We had a right to appeal. They chose, as one of the parties, to appeal. Now, they may be rethinking at this point in time whether or not they want to perfect it, but we did not say, ‘We disagree with the judge’s decision. We’re going to appeal it.’ We didn’t say that. We simply said we disagree with his opinion, but we understand why he said what he said, and we have no issue with going ahead. We’re not going to waste more money on an appeal. We’re simply going to go out and follow the judge’s instruction and do what he asked, where the city filed an appeal, which costs lawyers’ fees. So, they’re out there spending money, again being an aggressor against the Port.”
And what will the Port’s board do once the new EAF has been done?
“The board has the right to make the decision,” Scriber said, “either a positive or negative declaration under the law, as we are the involved, financing party, and under the statute that we operate under, we are the lead agency, and we have the right to build and construct and operate on our property. We’re following the law and the process, and at the end of the day, the board will make a decision. And if you want my opinion, and I reiterate, it is only my opinion, I think we won’t really have decision until spring. I would guess that we want to revisit every possible option.”
In response to Caraccioli’s assertion that the city is not going to go ahead with the appeal, Scriber said, “Well, now, I don’t know that until six months expires (after which the appeal is dismissed if not perfected). He can say one thing now and then change his mind in six months. Our opinion is, fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. We’ve been down this road with the city where they have said one thing and done another. So, we’re just in a position of wait and see and we are preserving our legal rights in court. Again, we were not the aggressor here. They filed an appeal. We had a decision against us on Dome 4 which we felt was wrong. We relied on experts and numerous cases within the Fourth Department that supported our position. The judge ruled against us. In Kevin Caraccioli’s logic, we should have appealed. We simply said, ‘Enough is enough. We’re not wasting money. We’ll do what the judge wants, and there’s not an issue with it.’ We won most of the case. Out of four (issues), we won three. And on the fourth one, Building 4, OK, we’ll go back and do the EAF again. Not a problem. So we, again, did not take the first step. The city took the step. Originally in the suit, they could have come to the Port, they could have opened up the dialogue, and said, ‘OK, why are you doing this?’ We would have sat down and had that discussion. They sued us. There wasn’t even a discussion. They just sued us. And then, they came back later when we paused and said they had discussions with the Port on the pause, which they never did. That’s an out and out complete fabrication. We were having discussions with DOT (state Department of Transportation), which is the party we should be having discussions with on the funding of the project. The city never opened up a dialogue with us during that time. We were only discussing with DOT. So, you see my point? We’ve never been the aggressor anywhere in this. We’ve not tried to litigate this in the press, and again, Kevin goes out and says things that make him look good, which not necessarily is the whole truth. It’s only his point of view. Let’s just simply say, Kevin did not write the appeal himself. That cost the city money. And it cost the Port money. And he made it sound like they have been reaching out to us all this time to solve the issue, when it has not been the truth or the case.”
And how does Scriber feel about the city reaching out to the Port in an effort to work with the Port on coming up with a…
“Yeah, yeah, OK,” Scriber interjected. “Well, that’s fine. We have no problem…The city has no more rights than any other interested party in working with us. We’ve always shown a propensity to work with the city and work with the fort and work with other people in the community. So, they wrote us a letter. We’re reviewing the letter. Some of the suggestions are legal in the sense, for example, they want to be an interested party. Well, during a SEQR (State Environmental Quality Review), by law, they are an interested party. They were an interested party originally when we sent them the notice of the SEQR, and they never made any comment. So, of course they’ll be an interested party, just as the fort will be an interested party, as SHPO (State Historical Preservation Office) will be an interested party. So, those are givens. They’re not even up for debate. We’ve always done that. I find it amusing though, that when they restructured East First Street, they never made us an interested party, when in 2003, the Port, the federal government, DOT, and the city created that as a roadway, an entrance into the Port and reconfigured it so that we could do windmill projects and oversize loads, bringing more jobs and economy to Oswego. And now, without even consulting the Port on its entrance onto Route 104, they never consulted us. They never gave us the plans. They never asked for our input. They just did it. So, I guess what I’m saying is, if they want communication, it should be a two-way street. East Firsst Street reconstruction in 2003 had federal and state money spent on it and Port money to reconfigure it so that we could do oversize loads and we could do windmill projects and other projects that brought jobs and business and support business to Oswego. And they reconfigured that road without so much as even a phone call, a letter, or even including us in that discussion. We would have been glad to give them comments on what we felt would be necessary for us to be able to use oversize loads and still allow them to accomplish what they wished to do. But, again, they never reached out to us. So, I’m saying to the city attorney, ‘It’s a two-way street, Kevin. You do things that affect the Port and you don’t let us know. We learned about that East First Street redesign from the paper.”
That letter from the city “was just a couple days ago,” Scriber said. “It was only addressed to just the chair. The chair and I discussed it. We sent it out to the other board members for their review. I have to go by what the board’s response is. Then I can craft a response. We received one letter from the mayor. Some things we can do. Some things we can’t do.”
More on the judge’s decision: “The judge in four pages made it very clear the city is not an involved party with the Port on our construction. They’re only an interested party. And what that means is, you’ve got a right to comment, but you don’t control us.”
On the Port’s role and position in the community, Scriber noted, “We support community organizations not through tax dollars, like the city does, but through the efforts of our own revenue and our own efforts that are not coming out of the taxpayers’ pocket but coming out of our profit and our revenue. I think the Port is a very good community member, and we try to take into account everything, but then again, we have a very defined, specific mission. We are to support and create business and industry within the central New York area. The Port is doing positive and innovative steps to support, not just the city, our mission is beyond the city. Our mission is all of the state and supporting that. So, the city has a very focused view of what we are supposed to do, but that’s why the state in 1955 eliminated the Oswego Harbor Commission and the city’s control over it and created a state authority, giving us a broader reach and a bigger mission to help people, help the state, and to do things which a small a small organization can’t do.”
In conclusion, Scriber had this to say: “I said this before. If the mayor had a problem when it went up, pick the phone up and call me. They never did. They sued us. And the day before the suit was filed, my chairman met with the mayor over issues that we were discussing and trying to be cooperative on. And the next day, we’re sued. So, from our point of view, we’ve been honestly not treated respectfully and not treated fairly by the city. They just seem to be suing and doing press releases against us, and we’re just trying to do business, employ people, and keep a commercial port. Which, by the way, other cities have commercial ports, and they’re not suing them every day. They work with them. They’re involved with them, and this new administration here in the city is different than all the other past administrations. It just is taking a very aggressive stance on issues that we could sit down like people and discuss and solve. But they just don’t seem to want to do that. I don’t want to fire up this animosity. I could show you a list of things the city has absolutely done to the Port that have been totally unreasonable. But, again, I’m sitting here saying we’ve never had these issues with any other administration. I don’t know if it’s the mayor, if it’s the council, if it’s the attorney, but, this is not normal for us. We’re here to do a job, and I think the city thinks we’re there to be subservient to them. That does not mean that we don’t listen or take into account things. So, I’m simply saying, I don’t want to stir this up, but, you know, there comes a time when after you’ve hit me three times, I gotta hit back. I just cannot be your political punching bag for headlines every day. We’re not the city of Oswego. We’re the state of New York. And we’re employing people, and I’ve always said, we’re not taking money out of your pocket and then giving it back to you. We’re creating new money and giving you something. We’re creating jobs. We’re creating economy. We’re creating commercial business. We’re not receiving tax dollars or federal or state money. We have labor that produces revenue, that produces jobs, that produces commercial growth. That’s how you judge us. If you want us to go away, you’ve got almost 209 people who are going to lose a job and close to $27 million into the local economy that going to go away. We’re one of the top employers in that city, and they’re maritime transportation jobs. They’re not lower, minimum wage jobs. My people are paid for their efforts and their labor. And they’re union. So, when I see a city suing me, I say, ‘Why are you suing one of the businesses that support a lot of your residents’ houses and taxes and buying groceries and having a good life?’ So, that’s my ending point. And quite frankly, if I stir it all up, I stir ’em up. I don’t really care anymore because, you know, how many times can you sue me? There was a time when I wasn’t making any comments because that was what I was told to do. Now, I’m going to speak the truth no matter what happens. They don’t have to agree with it, but they don’t get another set of facts. They get one set of facts. They can have their opinion on the facts. I can have my opinion on the facts. But, they’re still the facts.”
