Port of Oswego Authority marina hosts ‘On The Canals’ event recognizing Oswego Expeditions

OSWEGO – The Port of Oswego Authority, (POA), in cooperation with the New York State Canal Corp. (NYSCC)/New York Power Authority, (NYPA), hosted an On the Canals event at the port’s marina at 3 Basin St., recognizing the work of Jennifer Mays and her business, Oswego Expeditions, headquartered in the marina, for getting more kayakers out on the canal system. On the Canals promotes kayaking, biking, boating, birding and painting on the canal system. Mays even offered snowshoeing along the canal in Oswego this past winter. Frances Enwright, pictured, chair of the POA board of directors, addresses the gathering at the marina with Brian Stratton, director, NYSCC. “We are thrilled at Jennifer’s success here in the marina and celebrate our partnership with the NY State Canal Corporation in encouraging kayaking and pleasure boating along the canal system.” Also in attendance were POA board vice chair, Connie Cosemento; POA Assistant Director, Pat McMahon, POA Assistant to the Director, Patti Scanlon; Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels, Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow, Shane Broadwell, Broadwell Hospitality Group; David Granoff, Canal New York; and representatives from the H. Lee White Marine Museum. The 24 charter boats in the Port’s marina generate more than $2 million annually in community economic impact.
