OSWEGO – Amidst a seeming whirlwind of recent news centering mostly on their commercial/industrial projects and the controversy swirling ‘round them, the Oswego Port Authority recently turned its attention to reminding the public of its recreational and historical endeavors and mandate.
Under the New York State Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative (REDI), the Port of Oswego Authority was awarded $1.8 million dollars to create a new marina at the former Goble Dry Dock and Shipyard, at West First and Lake Street, with completion planned for spring 2022, according to the Port’s Executive Director William Scriber.
He shared his thoughts on that project, along with some history, in a recent interview.
“It’s going good,” Scriber began. “Due to everything else that happened this year it was delayed. So, we’re not going to have it fully constructed until late spring of 2022. It was a very unusual year for construction projects with lack of contractors bidding, materials, etc. So, we completed our dredging, bank-stabilization phase of it, which was basically over 65% of the project. The most important thing for us was to get the water depth necessary to move ahead on a deep-water marina over there, which is exceedingly important because our clientele are mainly sailboats and commercial fishermen. We have over 30 commercial fishermen charter businesses in our marinas, so we like to focus on the deep-water aspect of the marina trade, as we’re probably close to, if not the only, deep-water marina, there being only a handful on this side of the lake outside of Rochester that can claim that. We say that, not negatively, but during the low water we’ve had over the last several years, our marina stayed open where others basically weren’t able to operate. They weren’t able to put boats in of any depth, and we continued to operate as if nothing ever happened with the water depth we have. That’s important to us. That’s a goal we’ve had.”
This project, though, is not an end in itself. According to Scriber, it is a beginning.
“I say, the marina’s a Phase One,” he said, “because our first phase is to do the 20-25 plus slips, but we have a carry on that we’ll be looking to complete hopefully by the end of 2022-2023 of adding more slips there. What we’re looking to do, we have in our comprehensive plan a longterm plan for there. And it centers around recreation. We own that entire west dock. What we’re looking to do is to blend the marina into the west dock to allow for more additional dockage along there for boats and bring in what has been absent from Oswego for a number of years, the tall ships.
“The water and electric out on the west dock we need to improve. That is a 2023 project that we already have a rough draft of. We worked with the H. Lee White Museum on the concept of this. We’re putting out to bid in about a month our reconstruction of the west dock north end. So when that’s completed next year, we’ll move into looking into adding docks and putting water in the facilities to bring tall ships in. It has a perfect location for tall ships. So, that would be a phase.”
The west dock, Scriber said, “starts right about where Sprague Fuel is, and it goes all the way out to the lake. That’s all the Port of Oswego. That, actually, theoretically, is not even in Oswego because it was all constructed by the state of New York back in the 1920s,” he noted, “the whole granary and two transit sheds. That dockage was built for steamers to bring grain in from Canada and then move it up the barge canal and to New York City. So, that west dock, when the Port Authority, in 1955 through 1957, became the Authority, the Canal Authority turned over its property on Oswego to the new Authority. So, we inherited the west dock. The Maritime Museum is actually the old office and scales system building for the original granary. The museum sits in that building. That building was the original granary state canal building that the state canal turned over to the new Port Authority. So basically, the state created the state Authority, the Port of Oswego Authority, and transferred their assets back over to the state Authority, which is us. So, one Authority to the other. That’s how they did it.
“So, the Goble Dry Dock,” Scriber continued, “all that stuff over there, that’s all Port Authority property. And that’s where we were talking about, as we had said in our comprehensive plan, we’re not looking to industrialize the area but put in a recreational area. When you look at our law, that’s what we’re supposed to do. It’s not just industrial. It’s recreational and historical. So, we’re trying to shoot that over there because obviously the east dock, with the encroachment of everything around us, the encroachment of the city, we have very little to turn into commercial/industrial here. But over there, the board sees a very good opportunity for recreational items. And that’s where we’re looking at tall ships. The marina is the first piece of the puzzle to start moving in that direction. We don’t look at this as just a marina. We look at this as the start of a whole development, a recreational tourism development over there that will take several years to complete. But we’re starting now, because we also have our intent to move the museum and create a new building over there. All those are ongoing plans. The board thought it was appropriate now to let people know. We’ve had a lot of questions. There’s a sign over there that says what we’re doing, but people want to know what we’re doing, and we’re trying to be open and honest that we’re not building commercial over there. We’re building recreational and historical by expanding that. We are working with H. Lee White Museum on a regular basis to morph that whole thing into a recreational/historical area.
“And it’s amusing,” he said. “we’re doing it for the benefit of the city, and with our own money. The irony here is that the Port is not governed by a whimsical administration. We have a mandate under the law that says we’re supposed to do certain things, and we’re trying to do those things in keeping with our mandate. I mean, it is the law. So, we’re out there doing these things that we’re trying to get to the public so they understand we’re not this monolithic Port sitting at the end of Lake Stret. But we’re actually out there trying to help and do things that are beneficial to the community and the city. Our marina will be right on the walkway into downtown. People are going to be able to dock there and not have to have a car to go right down to the downtown district. It’s going to create a direct access to the city businesses through the maritime community. The tall sail ship events brings hundreds of thousands of dollars into the community. The Port, we’re not making money on those. They cost the Port money. But they’re good for the community, and it’s in keeping with our mission of doing these things.”
Scriber said the Port will probably make “little” on the new marina. There will be fees for boat slips, but, he said, “this marina will not be a top money maker. We always price our items competitively, and it does cost money to keep a marina open and operational for the people. So, this will employ people and bring more money into the community. One windmill project is like 10 years of a marina operation. It’s not what I would consider a huge money maker. My hope is we break even and pay our expenses and maybe, like I usually do, is we bank a little money for improvements and repairs. That’s how we operate marinas. We don’t operate a marina like private businesses to bankroll a lot of money. That’s not necessary. Like the Oswego marina, over the last several years since I’ve been director, we’ve spent almost everything we’ve made back into the marina to improve it. And we still have plans over there to expand buildings and additional showers and bathrooms. Those are expensive, and they’re maintainable items, but they’re good for the community. We’re increasing the amenities over there too, just not docks. you just don’t build docks. You build a whole system over there, including an office, even a pavilion. We’re building an open-air pavilion over there. It’s not going to be year-round, but a pavilion that the boating public can have cookouts and sit there and look at the lake and such.”
The new marina, expected to cost $1.8 million, according to Scriber is on schedule. “We’re going to start the dock construction here shortly in house,” he said. “And then in the spring, we’ll be doing the bank stabilization, concrete walkways. We’ll start bathroom renovations probably during the winter, and we hope in late spring to be open.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.