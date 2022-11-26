OSWEGO - Anyone in the city of Oswego over the last year and a half has seen cranes, trucks and local construction workers heading for the port. In the last 18 months, the port has invested over $3.5 million in dock upgrades and that number will double by the end of next year, said William Scriber, executive director, CEO, Port of Oswego Authority (POA).
“We are committed to making the port an efficient and modern facility which will support our existing and future customers,” Scriber said. “By investing in these enhancements, we are better able to meet the needs of customers like Novelis and Anderson Grain, and perhaps new clients like Micron.”
At times this season, the port has had two ships at dock engaged in loading and unloading products like grain, aluminum, potash, and wind turbine parts. The improvements under way to the port’s east dock, will expand the number of vessels that can dock there at one time, and enable two ships and a barge to tie up simultaneously.
“We are planning for a short sea container shipping service, and we are in the final stages of a grant application for a multi-million-dollar rail and warehouse upgrade that will include shore power and green energy.,” Scriber said. “Clearly, our investments to the port of over $21 million in the last several years are gaining notice in the Great Lakes with a number of new customers looking to come to Oswego, which means jobs for our local economy.”
The Port of Oswego’s strategic location at the crossroads of the Northeastern North American shipping market, puts them less than 350 miles from 60 million people. As one of the most productive ports in the Great Lakes, the port supports 209 local jobs, $26.7 million in economic activity, and $13.8 million in personal income and local consumption expenditures.
