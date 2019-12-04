PHOENIX - St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, 469 Main St., Phoenix, will hold a posada from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8.
A posada is part of the Christmas celebration, traditional fiestas called Mexican posadas (inns) are held for family, friends and neighbors. A posada is the reenactment of the Census pilgrimage to Bethleham by Mary and Joseph (los peregrinos) in search of a room.
After the 10:30 a.m. mass a potluck supper will be held at 11:30 a.m. After supper participants will go Christmas caroling around the neighborhood. There will also be piñatas and a silent auction to offset cost with REACH.
