RICHLAND – Two women allegedly pulled over for speeding found themselves in much more serious trouble Wednesday when, according to Oswego County Sheriffs, “it was determined that the driver and passenger in the vehicle were in possession of approximately 224 lbs. of marijuana.”
Amber Johnson, 37, of Lafayette and Keri Bucktooth, 39, of Nedrow were both charged with criminal possession of marijuana in the first degree, a class C felony. Johnson, the driver of the 2020 GMC Yukon, was also charged with speeding, following too closely, and aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree.
According to police, the women were driving south on Interstate 81 and were pulled over in the town of Richland. Police said the marijuana and $2,000 were seized as evidence.
Both women were arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court and released on their own recognizance.
The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Border Patrol and the Oswego County Drug Task Force.
This incident is still under investigation.
