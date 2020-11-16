MEXICO – The Oswego County Health Department is investigating a confirmed case of COVID-19 in an employee of the Mapleview Family Restaurant, 2023 State Route 104, Mexico. Customers who visited the restaurant on the following dates and times may have been exposed to COVID-19:
Sunday, Nov. 8; Monday, Nov. 9; Tuesday, Nov. 10; Wednesday, Nov. 11; or Thursday, Nov. 12 between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m.; or
Sunday, Nov. 15 between 7:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang said any customer who visited the restaurant during those time periods should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell.
Restaurant owner Adam Teeter said the restaurant will be closed until further notice “out of an abundance of caution to allow our employees to receive testing. We want our employees to feel safe and supported at work, and our customers to know that they are in a safe environment when they visit,” he said.
He added, “We have coordinated with health officials to notify individuals who may have been in close, prolonged contact with the employee and to implement our company health and safety protocol. While we do not believe there is a significant risk of transmission for individuals who were not in close contact with this person, we would encourage anyone experiencing symptoms to follow the recommendations of the CDC.”
People experiencing COVID symptoms should call their health care provider from home. People should not go to emergency departments unless they are experiencing life-threatening symptoms.
For more information on COVID-19 testing, visit health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 or call the Oswego County COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330 weekdays from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
Oswego County officials said it is imperative for everyone to wear a face covering, practice social distancing and take personal responsibility for preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus:
• Stay home if sick and keep children home if they are sick.
• Wear a face mask or covering over nose and mouth.
• Avoid non-essential gatherings of all types.
• Keep six feet from other people.
• Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating.
• Cover cough or sneeze with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Call healthcare provider from home if experiencing symptoms such as a fever, cough or shortness of breath.
• Do not go to the emergency department unless experiencing life-threatening conditions.
Additional questions can be directed to the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330 from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
New York state provides online links to report violations of health and safety restrictions and requirements for businesses, gatherings and individuals. To file a complaint about a business, location or incident in your community, go to https://mylicense.custhelp.com/app/ask. To file a complaint against your employer or place of work, go to https://labor.ny.gov/workerprotection/laborstandards/coronavirus-complaints.shtm.
Under New York State Public Health Law, the Oswego County Health Department is the sole local public health authority regarding the COVID-19 pandemic response over all persons and entities within the County of Oswego. The Oswego County Health Department works closely with New York State Department of Health regarding COVID-19 monitoring, response and reporting.
