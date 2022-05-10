HANNIBAL – The Oswego County E-911 Communications Center has learned that Frontier customers in Hannibal in Oswego County may experience a phone outage between midnight and 6 a.m. Wednesday, May 11 due to a fiber repair.
People affected by the outage should use a cell phone to call ‘911’ if an emergency occurs.
